Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Tributes pour in for BBC's Janice Long, beloved radio presenter dies age 66

December 26th 2021 at 3:49PM
Tributes pour in for BBC's Janice Long, beloved radio presenter dies age 66

Tributes have poured in for beloved radio presenter Janice Long, who has died at the age of 66. News of her passing was confirmed by her agent. 

The BBC has reported that Long “died at home with her family by her side on Christmas Day” after a short illness.

In her storied career Long distinguished herself as a true trailblazer, becoming the first woman to have her own daily show on BBC Radio 1, and the first woman to host Top Of The Pops during her five year stint on the show.

Long also spent time hosting the late night slot on Radio 2 and was one of the presenters of the legendary Live Aid charity concert in 1985.

She most recently served as the host of BBC Radio Wales' evening show and Bauer's Greatest Hits Radio.

Broadcasters, artists and more have taken to social media to remember her. You can read a selection of tributes below.

 



For more stories like this, and to keep up to date with all our market leading news, features and analysis, sign up to receive our daily Morning Briefing newsletter

subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2021