Tributes pour in for BBC's Janice Long, beloved radio presenter dies age 66

Tributes have poured in for beloved radio presenter Janice Long, who has died at the age of 66. News of her passing was confirmed by her agent.

The BBC has reported that Long “died at home with her family by her side on Christmas Day” after a short illness.

In her storied career Long distinguished herself as a true trailblazer, becoming the first woman to have her own daily show on BBC Radio 1, and the first woman to host Top Of The Pops during her five year stint on the show.

Long also spent time hosting the late night slot on Radio 2 and was one of the presenters of the legendary Live Aid charity concert in 1985.

She most recently served as the host of BBC Radio Wales' evening show and Bauer's Greatest Hits Radio.

Broadcasters, artists and more have taken to social media to remember her. You can read a selection of tributes below.

Awful news. Janice's amazing Radio 1 show was part of the blueprint for the Evening Session when @jowhiley and I presented it. We fleetingly had back to back shows at XFM and she was a regular @bbc6music Roundtable. Always warm, generous and a real fan.https://t.co/TmINn0TLDe — Steve Lamacq (@steve_lamacq) December 26, 2021

Very much this. Janice was a trail blazer and role model for all women broadcasters and her passion for music was unrivaled. I loved her Radio 1 show with a passion . Condolences to her family?? https://t.co/2hDwihsBV8 — Jo Whiley (@jowhiley) December 26, 2021

We are both very sad to hear of the death of radio DJ Janice Long who was always so enthusiastic about new music and such fun to be around. She was very supportive to us in the early days of PSB. Heartfelt condolences to her family and friends. Neil and Chris xx pic.twitter.com/nfwcYGFd8J — Pet Shop Boys (@petshopboys) December 26, 2021

This is so sad. A truly brilliant radio person. She was so kind and sweet to me when I was on earlies on R1 and she was on R2 nights at the same time. She picked the greats and got them in session before other DJs had even heard of them. She was such a laugh as well https://t.co/f6gJl3xyAS — Greg James (@gregjames) December 26, 2021

Feeling very sad at this news. Thanks for everything, Janice. I will miss our radio chats. https://t.co/WwPNUzZDrl — Paul Smith (@paulsmithmusic) December 26, 2021

RIP Janice Long

i'll always remember your warmth and kindness to me when i was new to radio..

sending the very best of my love to your family

????

m/a..x — maryanne hobbs (@maryannehobbs) December 26, 2021

RIP Janice Long. Thank you for everything you did to inspire others and open doors for other women and radio presenters to prosper xx ?? https://t.co/IcSIfdfJkX — Adele Roberts (@AdeleRoberts) December 26, 2021

I’ve known Janice Long through work for years. She was always kind and funny and she had the greatest laugh. We first met as judges at the 2008 Mercurys, when @Elbow won. We got lost looking for the ladies & ended up in Kasabian’s dressing room. There’s a great picture somewhere. — Jude Rogers (@juderogers) December 26, 2021

Sad to hear the news about Janice Long passing. She was great to us and like the best broadcasters, talking to her was always easy, like catching up with a friend. RIP Janice ????X #janicelong — The Coral (@thecoralband) December 26, 2021

God bless Janice Long. Always a joy to be around.https://t.co/VjB9BhMPuX — Mark Lamarr (@lamarr_mark) December 26, 2021

Our 1st live session (and 1st play on the BBC) was for Janice. She continued to support the band over the last 17 or so years, but more importantly, she was a lovely person & a true music enthusiast. Sending love to her family & friends. https://t.co/CXQZjKHhlk — Maximo Park (@maximopark) December 26, 2021

Very saddened today to hear about the death of Janice Long. Followed her to R1, R2 and GHR. She maintained her extraordinary enthusiasm for the music she played on every show she presented. RIP. — Simon Mayo (@simonmayo) December 26, 2021

Sending love to Janice’s friends and family. A naturally brilliant broadcaster whose passion for music was just infectious. ? https://t.co/wTY33amp27 — nick grimshaw (@grimmers) December 26, 2021

Janice is one of the best friends I’ve ever had. I love her. I love her family & I am absolutely devastated.



All my love and empathy to her family, friends, all of the artists she celebrated & her listeners. pic.twitter.com/8xKWja30Ke — Adam Walton ???? (@adamwalton) December 26, 2021

Rest in Peace Janice. What a wonderful, joyous, brilliant person. My thoughts are with her family and her many friends x https://t.co/GhGz6OIG9a — Huw Stephens (@huwstephens) December 26, 2021

We’ve lost a member of our @BauerMediaGroup family. Our thoughts are with her family, friends and colleagues ♥? https://t.co/Pelgy2tFKT — Cat Martin (@catmacmartin) December 26, 2021

RIP Janice Long



Broadcasting legend, keen champion of new music and the first regular female presenter of Top of the Pops. pic.twitter.com/TR9KML8kr1 — Official Charts (@officialcharts) December 26, 2021

Awful news. RIP Janice. Thanks for all the support over the years x https://t.co/V6HH6BCzMN — John Dawkins (@dawkinscov1980) December 26, 2021

This is awful news. One of my fave broadcasters. An unwavering champion of music and a total inspiration. Thoughts with all her pals, family and colleagues. https://t.co/xEnDKOqJks — Cath Hurley (@CATHFACTORY) December 26, 2021

Terribly sad about Janice Long today. An on-air friend as a teenager in rural Essex and briefly my host at test broadcast XFM in the early 90s, the outpouring of love for her says it all. https://t.co/xz08iqt2CI — Martin Talbot (@MartinTalbot) December 26, 2021

Jheeze, first Desmond Tutu and now broadcaster Janice Long the Angels of the famous are at work this Xmas. May their souls rest in peace. — Reggie Styles ???????? ???????? (@Reggie_Styles) December 26, 2021

Very shocked to hear about Janice Long passing. I worked with her many times. She was great fun, lovely sense of humour, an irrepressible spirit with such a love for life and especially music. A great radio dj. God bless you Janice, we’ll miss you. — Johnnie Walker (@piratejw) December 26, 2021

RIP Janice Long. A radio pioneer https://t.co/FC0fcnKxWA — Sharon Hanley (@sharonlhanley) December 26, 2021

We will miss Janice so much.

She was a such a brilliant broadcaster.

Our thoughts are with her family and friends. https://t.co/hSHTFdK6Zs — BBC Radio 2 (@BBCRadio2) December 26, 2021

Very, very sad to hear about my old friend & colleague, the lovely Janice Long. An absolute delight to do many radio and TV programmes with and always a champion of good music. How terrible that we never get to say goodbye. A tear, a big hug & wonderful memories. @janicelongdj pic.twitter.com/sUXXu3X7zL — Mike Read (@MikeReadUK) December 26, 2021

Janice Long was a great broadcaster by making it feel as if she WASN’T broadcasting: instead she was one of us, confiding the secret of some amazing record she’d heard that she knew we’d get. I worked with her a few times, and she was so funny and kind. This is a huge loss. RIP. — Simon Price (@simon_price01) December 26, 2021

Yeah! @janicelongdj's Radio 1 show introduced me to as many brilliant bands as John Peel did. 7pm - 10pm was always Janice on the radio — Tim Burgess (@Tim_Burgess) March 28, 2017

We’re incredibly saddened to hear of the passing of Janice Long. Throughout her career she played a significant role & contribution to broadcasting, most recently as an integral part of Greatest Hits Radio. She was one-of-a-kind & will be greatly missed by all of us. pic.twitter.com/v2ISYXX0WV — Greatest Hits Radio (@greatesthitsuk) December 26, 2021

Those of us lucky enough to meet Janice Long will know she was exactly the person you’d seen on the telly or heard on the radio. Like meeting an old friend for the first time. The outpouring of Love for Janice is real. She was always herself which is why we loved her. #janicelong — Badly Drawn Boy (@badly_drawn_boy) December 26, 2021

#RIPJanice. Her passion for music, and the underdog, was force of nature. A few of us who worked for labels at the time helped her get the licence for Crash FM in Liverpool in the mid 90’s - fun times - and she was always up for a chat and some kind words ever since. pic.twitter.com/48u5cRIkks — Mike Walsh (@mikewalshmusic) December 26, 2021

So very sad to hear of the passing of the wonderful Janice Long - such a talented broadcaster and a lovely human being who I was lucky to meet/speak with a few times. God bless her and may she rest in peace — Gennaro Castaldo (@Gennarocastaldo) December 26, 2021

I’ve spent the day going up and down the M40 and only just heard the awful news about the incalculably inspirational and beautiful soul that was and will always be Janice Long. My heart goes out to her family and the colleagues who so loved working with her. Xxx — Pete Paphides (@petepaphides) December 26, 2021

Rest In Music lovely vibrant trailblazer Janice Long. Janice is a huge star in our @BBCRadioWales tight knit family ??????????????????????????????????

As a woman in the industry, I truly admired her as the first woman ever to have a daily show on Radio One @BBCR1

We're in a state of disbelief to be honest https://t.co/ajsX9QA1iq — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) December 26, 2021

I am shocked and saddened to hear that Janice Long has died. A groundbreaker in the 80’s on ?@BBCR1? - a warm and unique broadcaster and a passionate supporter of new music. My great memories include our appearance together on ?@TVsPointless? https://t.co/FKV1tgc9zG — Bob Harris ???? (@WhisperingBob) December 26, 2021

When we put out our first record, Pristine Christine by The Sea Urchins in 1987, Janice Long played b-side Sullen Eyes, and then, when it ended, put the needle back down and played it again. Thank you for giving us a leg up to get started! https://t.co/RRZdjWVEmr via @YouTube pic.twitter.com/tkfY7Ca0cA — Sarah Records ???? (@Sarah_Records) December 26, 2021

