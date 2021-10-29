Your site will load in 16 seconds
Tributes to music PR legend Judy Totton

October 29th 2021 at 12:53PM
Legendary music publicist Judy Totton has died, aged 69, following a period of illness. The well-known PR passed away last week. 

Judy Totton had a diverse list of clients during her career. She started as a press officer at Sony CBS records, after gaining a BA from Exeter and an MA from the Royal College of Art. 

Totton had a short spell at a label called Magnet Records before being thrown in the deep end at CBS, soon to become Sony. She represented ABBA, Dire Straits and the Jacksons, featuring a young Michael Jackson. 

In 1979, she set up her own company and went on to work with an eclectic roster, including Status Quo, John Cooper Clarke, the Kinks, and Donington rock festival Monsters of Rock for 11 years. In the 1980s her company won Music Week's PR Campaign Of The Year Award four times.

At the same time as representing clients as disparate as the Chinese State Circus and His Holiness, the Dalai Lama, Judy Totton was also handling the high-profile return to the UK of the Great Train Robber, Ronnie Biggs (one of the biggest stories of the year in 2001) and conducting on the road publicity for David Bowie.

She donated a lot of her time and energy to environmental causes and also found time to be a panelist at various industry seminars, as well as contributing photos and articles to many publications. She was also a member of The Mercers Company and a Freeman of The City Of London.

Judy Totton’s partner John Taylor, manager of Joe Brown and Andy Fairweather-Lowe, announced her death.

"Dear friends, it is with a heavy heart I have to let you know my beautiful partner Judy Totton has passed away this morning," he wrote. "In keeping with Judy's character, it was peaceful, calm and completely dignified at home here and with absolute air of serenity.

"I'm sorry I know this will come as a shock to most of you as she did not want her illness to become the subject of discussion, so we did not broadcast but withdrew to deal with it and I'm also sorry this news has come via email but there are just so many people to tell it would otherwise take days and I don't think I will manage many conversations just yet. We have not made any decisions about what will happen next but will let you know when we have."

Fellow PR firm the Outside Organisation said: “She had a magical smile that really lit up a room. Her good nature and calmness meant that she could navigate the most stressful, hyped up rock and roll scenarios imaginable. With her quiet professionalism and kindness, she played a big part in her clients’ achievements. 

“She felt for and empathised with others, a quality which helped her to read the room. Her unselfishness and lack of ego was absolutely the hallmark of a superb PR. Judy’s modest demeanour, when everyone was losing their heads around her, means she will be long remembered and much missed.”

Journalists, PRs and artists have paid tribute on social media.

 



