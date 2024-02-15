Tyla covers the March edition of Music Week

For our latest issue, Music Week is excited to welcome the industry's newest superstar, Tyla, to our cover.

In the wake of releasing her viral smash hit Water in 2023, the Grammy-winning breakout act has had the entire industry talking. Up next: she's finally ready to release her highly-anticipated, self-titled debut album.

In this huge cover story, the singer-songwriter from Johannesburg tells us all about her story so far, her mission to bring African pop to the masses and how she hopes her journey will inspire others around her.

And that's not all. Tyla is joined by Africa Creative Agency’s Colin Gaye, We Make Music’s Brandon Hixon, Epic Records’ Sylvia Rhone and Ezekiel Lewis, plus Since ’93’s/RCA UK’s Glyn Aikins, who hold court on why we should all be excited about what’s to come from Sony's latest prodigy…

In our Music Week Interview this month, we meet up with Dice’s CEO, Phil Hutcheon, who reflects on his career to date, discusses changes in the global market and talks about the opportunities that gamification could bring to the music sector. The executive also tells us why the revolutionary ticketing company is not sitting still after triumphing in the Ticketing Company category at last year’s Music Week Awards.

Also in the features section, the co-founders of Black Lives In Music, Charisse Beaumont and Roger Wilson, outline their mission to create a fairer and more accessible industry, and look ahead to just how much we still have to do.

Elsewhere, Nadine Shah is joined by her manager Ros Earls and EMI North’s Clive Cawley to go deep on mental wellbeing, navigating grief and starting life at a major label. We also hear all about her upcoming album, Filthy Underneath.

Up next, CEO Wez Saunders and Sarah Crane and Allan Nicoll from the Defected Records team celebrate the dance music label’s 25th anniversary, and reveal all about their plans for the future.

Finally in this month’s features section, we talk to the Country Music Association’s CEO Sarah Trahern and VP of international relations and development Milly Olykan to discuss country music’s rapid growth outside of America.

Hitmakers sees heavy-hitting producer P2J give us the inside scoop on the making of J Hus’ 2023 smash hit Who Told You featuring Drake.

This month’s edition of Mentor Me – a collaboration between Music Week and Girls I Rate – EVP and co-head of A&R at Quality Control Music Brandra Ringo shares her top tips on how to build a sustainable career in the music industry.

In the Big Story, Broadwick Live executives discuss the boom in dance music and opportunities opened up by London’s new Drumsheds venue.

Our Spotlight feature of the month is artist and co-founder of Sonu.stream, Tokimonsta, who sheds light on her ambition to build a more equitable business through her free streaming service.

Elsewhere in the front section, Fat Dog’s Joe Love features in On The Radar. In our interview, the five-piece’s frontman reflects on humble beginnings to selling out the Scala, talks live gigs and tells us to keep an eye out for an eagle in the mix.

Making Waves features Earache’s London-based rising star BvdLvd, whilst Sync Story looks at Uber One’s advert campaign featuring Concord’s Boosey & Hawkes reimagined masters of the Adagio Of Spartacus from Aram Khachaturian’s 1954 ballet, Spartacus.

MGMT’s Andrew VanWyngarden and Ben Goldwasser unveil their new independent record, Loss Of Life, in Incoming, whilst Secretly Group’s junior international marketing manager, Nicole Otero, is this month’s Rising Star.

Fan platform Medallion’s CEO Matt Jones features in Start Me Up, whilst OpenDaw Talks hosted by Alex Kenning, is our podcast of the month.

In his latest Centre Stage dispatch, Mark Davyd explores how the music business could take a leaf out of the football industry’s book when it comes to supporting the grassroots sector.

Sammy Andrews' Digital Discourse column holds court on TikTok’s ever-changing role in the music business across the globe.

And as ever, the Archive section sees us flick through the pages of Music Week of yesteryear.

There’s all of this and our expanded monthly charts section, in which we present the Top 75 Singles and Albums of the previous month, accompanied by revamped analysis pages, plus a host of new listings. These include specialist genre Top 20s for Americana, Classical, Hip-Hop & R&B, Jazz, Country, Dance, Folk and Rock & Metal. The issue is also home to streaming, compilations and vinyl charts.

The new issue of Music Week is available from February 20.

For subscription information please visit musicweek.com/subscribe.