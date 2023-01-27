UK Americana Awards 2023 winners revealed

Allison Russell and Elles Bailey scooped two gongs each at the UK Americana Awards last night (September 26), while Frank Turner, Alison Krauss and Robert Plant were also among those claiming top honours.

Hosted by broadcasters Beylen Leonard and Bob Harris OBE, the ceremony took place at London’s Hackney Empire, rounding off UK Americana Music Week. The event marked the Awards' 10th anniversary.

The ceremony featured performances from artists such as Judy Collins, Frank Turner, Allison Russell, The Heavy Heavy, Lady Nade, Nickel Creek and Simeon Hammond Dallas.

Alison Russell, Elles Bailey and Miko Marks also performed a rendition of Coal Miner’s Daughter to pay tribute to the late Loretta Lynn, who was given a Songwriter Legacy Award in honour of her life and work.

You can see the full list of winners below:

UK Album Of The Year

Superhuman by Ferris and Sylvester (produced by Ryan Hadlock and Michael Rendall)

International Album Of The Year

Raise The Roof by Alison Krauss and Robert Plant (produced by T Bone Burnett)

UK Song Of The Year

Car Crash by Hannah White

International Song Of The Year

You’re Not Alone by Allison Russell feat. Brandi Carlile (Written by Allison Russell)

UK Artist Of The Year

Elles Bailey

International Artist Of The Year

Allison Russell



UK Instrumentalist Of The Year

Holly Carter

UK Live Act of the Year

Elles Bailey

Special Awards conferred by the AMA-UK Board were also presented on the night. The winners were as follows:

Lifetime Achievement Award

Mike Scott of The Waterboys

International Lifetime Achievement Award

Judy Collins

International Trailblazer Award

Nickel Creek

Bob Harris Emerging Artist Award

The Hanging Stars

Best-selling Americana Album Of The Year in association with the Official Charts Company

FTHC by Frank Turner

Grassroots Award

Ralph McLean, BBC Radio Ulster

Songwriter Legacy Award

Loretta Lynn