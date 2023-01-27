UK Americana Awards 2023 winners revealed

Allison Russell and Elles Bailey scooped two gongs each at the UK Americana Awards last night (September 26), while Frank Turner, Alison Krauss and Robert Plant were also among those claiming top honours.
Hosted by broadcasters Beylen Leonard and Bob Harris OBE, the ceremony took place at London’s Hackney Empire, rounding off UK Americana Music Week. The event marked the Awards' 10th anniversary.
The ceremony featured performances from artists such as Judy Collins, Frank Turner, Allison Russell, The Heavy Heavy, Lady Nade, Nickel Creek and Simeon Hammond Dallas.
Alison Russell, Elles Bailey and Miko Marks also performed a rendition of Coal Miner’s Daughter to pay tribute to the late Loretta Lynn, who was given a Songwriter Legacy Award in honour of her life and work.
You can see the full list of winners below:
UK Album Of The Year
Superhuman by Ferris and Sylvester (produced by Ryan Hadlock and Michael Rendall)
International Album Of The Year
Raise The Roof by Alison Krauss and Robert Plant (produced by T Bone Burnett)
UK Song Of The Year
Car Crash by Hannah White
International Song Of The Year
You’re Not Alone by Allison Russell feat. Brandi Carlile (Written by Allison Russell)
UK Artist Of The Year
Elles Bailey
International Artist Of The Year
Allison Russell
UK Instrumentalist Of The Year
Holly Carter
UK Live Act of the Year
Elles Bailey
Special Awards conferred by the AMA-UK Board were also presented on the night. The winners were as follows:
Lifetime Achievement Award
Mike Scott of The Waterboys
International Lifetime Achievement Award
Judy Collins
International Trailblazer Award
Nickel Creek
Bob Harris Emerging Artist Award
The Hanging Stars
Best-selling Americana Album Of The Year in association with the Official Charts Company
FTHC by Frank Turner
Grassroots Award
Ralph McLean, BBC Radio Ulster
Songwriter Legacy Award
Loretta Lynn