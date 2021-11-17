UK Americana Awards nominees revealed

UK Americana Music Week returns to London in January 2022. The week will feature a series of showcases, industry panels and special events, and will finish with the UK Americana Awards Show at Hackney Empire on January 27.

The awards show will be featuring special guest Kiefer Sutherland, who will be performing a tribute to Lucinda Williams, the recipient of the 2022 International Lifetime Achievement Award.

The other honourees include Beth Orton for Trailblazer Award, The Long Ryders for the International Trailblazer Award, Lauren Housley for the Bob Harris Emerging Artist Award, and Loose Music’s Tom Bridgewater for the Grassroots Award, among others.

Lucinda Williams said: "I am so honoured to be the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Americana Music Association UK. Coming now, at the end of a rollercoaster year and a half of both the professional challenges that we’ve all faced as well as a serious personal health issue. Let me just say that it feels especially rewarding. This past year and a half has definitely not been all bad as with any rollercoaster ride, there are peaks. I had so much fun working on my Jukebox series and the fact that it has been so well embraced in the UK is very special. One of the most disappointing things on the other hand was that we lost multiple planned trips to the UK, so I can’t wait to get back whenever we get back to some sense of normalcy. Thank you so much for this Award! You have no idea how much this means to me right now."

“I am thrilled be recognised as a trailblazer by the board of the Americana Music Association,” said Beth Orton. “Classic Americana songwriters from Glen Campbell and Emmylou Harris to Lucinda Williams and John Prine have always been songwriters I hold in the highest esteem. I have drawn inspiration from the wellspring of that timeless music and to have that acknowledged means a great deal to me.”

The Long Ryders commented: “The Long Ryders are thrilled to the gills at receiving the International Trailblazer Award from our friends at Americana Music Association UK. We truly are honoured at being noticed by such a distinguished crowd and cannot wait for the big night in January. This is complete proof of the old saying, "you stick around long enough you become respectable and admired!”.

The UK Americana Awards 2022 special award recipients:

International Lifetime Achievement Award – Lucinda Williams

Trailblazer Award – Beth Orton

International Trailblazer Award – The Long Ryders

Bob Harris Emerging Artist Award – Lauren Housley

Best Selling Americana Album – announced in January

Grass Roots Award ­­­– Loose Music, Independent Record Label

Nominations:

UK ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Click Click Domino by Ida Mae (produced by Christopher Turpin)

Good Woman by The Staves (produced by John Congleton)

The Wandering Hearts by The Wandering Hearts (produced by Simone Felice, David Baron, Mike Mogis and The Wandering Hearts)

Stand For Myself by Yola (produced by Dan Auerbach)

INTERNATIONAL ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Wary + Strange by Amythyst Kiah (produced by Tony Berg and Amythyst Kiah)

Outside Child by Allison Russell (produced by Dan Knobler)

Arrivals by Declan O'Rourke (produced by Paul Weller)

Tasjan! Tasjan! Tasjan! by Aaron Lee Tasjan (produced by Aaron Lee Tasjan and Gregory Lattimer)

UK SONG OF THE YEAR

This Ain't The Life by Lauren Housley (written by Lauren Housley)

Eye to Eye by John Smith feat. Sarah Jarosz (written by John Smith and Sarah Siskind)

Latchkey by Memorial (written by Jack Watts and Oliver Spalding)

Willing by Lady Nade (written by Lady Nade)

INTERNATIONAL SONG OF THE YEAR

Never Said A Word by Judy Blank & Dylan Earl (written by Judy Blank & Dylan Earl)

Sweet Misery by Tré Burt (written by Tré Burt)

Right on Time by Brandi Carlile (written by Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth)

Jeremiah by Sierra Ferrell (written by Sierra Ferrell)

UK ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Elles Bailey

The Staves

John Smith

Yola

INTERNATIONAL ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Rhiannon Giddens

Amythyst Kiah

Allison Russell

Taylor Swift

UK INSTRUMENTALIST OF THE YEAR

Thomas Dibb

Joe Harvey-Whyte

Mark Lewis

Michele Stodart