UK Music launches diversity survey as execs call for biz to make faster progress

UK Music’s diversity taskforce chair Ammo Talwar MBE today launched the trade body’s latest diversity survey with a call for the industry to embrace “major change at pace”.

The survey tracks progress on boosting diversity and inclusion in the music biz and coincides with the huge momentum for change generated by Black Out Tuesday and the #TheShowMustBePaused initiative.

“Now is not the time for silence!” declared Talwar, who took over from Keith Harris in 2019, and recently called for an end to a mere “box-ticking” approach to the subject. “We need major change at pace with impact in the music industry. This survey helps to kickstart the change we all want and deserve.

“Our diversity is the source of our greatest strength. Help us shape the new voices in the music industry by being part of the change. Vision without evidence and action is a dream. Action without vision is a nightmare. Help shape the future of the music industry to ensure diversity sits front, centre and back.”

The survey has run every two years since it was launched by UK Music in 2016 and its findings help inform the industry and government on where improvements are needed.

Meanwhile, Talwar’s predecessor, veteran artist manager Keith Harris OBE, has also called for the music industry to move faster on the taskforce's recommendations.

If people at the top don’t do something positive, things will stay the same Keith Harris

“It’s been slow,” he told Music Week. “If you look at the make-up of a lot of the boards, there’s still very little ethnic minority representation. In terms of diversity, there’s still under-representation of women and people with disabilities. It’s a very slow change.

“A lot of the time, people at the top don’t realise that, if they don’t actually do something positive, things will stay the same. In this business, it’s very easy to assume that everybody thinks the right thing and therefore, eventually, things will level themselves up. But it doesn’t work that way. Things don’t just automatically level themselves up without people taking positive action.”

Harris wrote a powerful open letter about racism in the industry on the eve of Black Out Tuesday and said he had been pleased to see the movement have such an impact.

“I don’t think I’ve seen a moment like this before, where pretty much everybody acknowledges that it’s time that something was done,” he said. “And people are putting real money in there – Warner, Sony and Universal are actually committing some proper funds to get things done. I think that means something will happen.”

But Harris also warned there was still much work to be done.

“You are trying to change opinions in much wider society, so I’m going to watch and see,” he said. “It depends how it’s administered; sometimes people pledge money and you wonder what happens to it.

“If companies haven’t got a diverse range of employees they should make sure that, as they recruit from now on, they make that their number one priority,” he added. “And, if they do have a diverse range of employees, they should have a look and see what progress minority groups are making. Are they progressing at the same rate as the rest of the workforce or, having got them in, are they stagnating in one area because people feel they’ve done enough by getting them into the company?”

UK Music head of diversity Rachel Bolland and taskforce deputy chair Paulette Long OBE also urged the industry to take part in the survey.

“Whilst we know there are issues surrounding ethnicity and gender within the music industry workforce,” said Long, “If we want to bring about a change in those areas of underrepresentation we need to use the power of data to help us better understand the challenge, and navigate a way forward.”

“Our workforce should be as diverse as the millions of fans who enjoy the incredible work produced by our world-leading industry,” said Bolland. “A key part of ensuring we reflect that diversity is our commitment to tracking improvements and changes in our industry so we can make further progress. Government and Parliament is listening and we will be working with them to ensure the policy landscape is fit for purpose so diversity in our sector can flourish.”

You can complete the UK Music survey here.

