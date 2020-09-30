UK PR Claire Horton receives 2020 CMA Wesley Rose International Media Achievement Award

The Country Music Association has awarded UK publicist Claire Horton with the 2020 CMA Wesley Rose International Media Achievement Award.

The award honours outstanding achievements in the media, which contribute to the development of country music outside the United States.

Horton was presented with the award through a surprise video message from country artist Ashley McBryde during a virtual CMA UK Task Force meeting.

Horton began working for Richard Wootton Publicity in the early ’90s and developed her career before establishing Claire Horton PR in 2016.

Horton has worked with artists including Garth Brooks, Johnny Cash, Rosanne Cash, Luke Combs, Waylon Jennings, Lady A, Little Big Town, Kacey Musgraves, Willie Nelson, Brad Paisley and more and has executed publicity campaigns for Country To Country festival, Country Music Week UK, the UK Americana Awards, as well as CMA’s international CMA Songwriters Series and Introducing Nashville tours.

Speaking about Horton’s contributions, Milly Olykan, CMA vice president, international relations & development, said: “We are delighted to be presenting Claire Horton with the 2020 CMA Wesley Rose International Media Achievement Award. She’s been an important contributor to the story of Country Music’s growth in the UK, working incredibly hard to help build artists’ profiles in mainstream media, as well as Country media. We’re thrilled to see that her efforts have been recognized by the industry.”



Earlier this year, CMA awarded Ben Earle of UK country duo The Shires with the 2020 CMA International Country Broadcaster Award, Ilse DeLange with the 2020 CMA Jeff Walker Global Country Artist Award, and John Esposito with the 2020 CMA Jo Walker-Meador International Award.

The CMA International Artist Achievement Award will be presented later this year.

Photo: CMA director, international relations Bobbi Boyce (left) and CMA vice president, international relations & development Milly Olykan (below) award Claire Horton (right) the 2020 CMA Wesley Rose International Media Achievement Award.