UME ups Sujata Murthy to executive vice president, media and artist relations

Universal Music Enterprises (UMe), the global catalogue division of Universal Music Group (UMG) has announced that Sujata Murthy has been promoted to executive vice president of media & artist relations.

Murthy will continue to be responsible for the label’s media department and oversee press strategy and campaigns, as well as work closely with artists, managers and estates across UMG’s roster. Additionally, she will be an integral part in expanding UMe’s corporate and executive initiatives. She will be based in UMe’s Santa Monica offices and report to Bruce Resnikoff, president & CEO, UMe.

Resnikoff said: “Sujata is an invaluable member of my executive team and she is someone who has earned the respect of our artists and their management teams. She has also built one of the best media teams in the industry and she continues to play an important role in developing and executing UMe’s successful release strategies for our artists.”

Murthy added: “I am truly honoured to work with the incredible artists and catalogue that are the very fabric of our musical heritage. I am excited to continue introducing classic albums and artists to the next generation through new platforms and technology helping continue their legacy. I am grateful to work alongside Bruce Resnikoff and the dedicated UMe team.”

Murthy began her music career at Capitol Records working with artists ranging from Radiohead to Skinny Puppy. She transitioned to become the primary publicist for artists reissuing classic albums on CD for the first time including Frank Sinatra, Peggy Lee, and Dean Martin. She introduced classic artists to high school and college audiences, launched a D2C platform and was one of the first to use a new technology for virtual press conferences.