Vernon Kay to take over from Ken Bruce on BBC Radio 2 mid-morning show

Vernon Kay has been unveiled as the new host of the mid-morning show on BBC Radio 2, although it will not launch until May.

Ken Bruce, who has presented the show for more than three decades, is leaving for Greatest Hits Radio.

Based on RAJAR figures, Bruce can claim to be the nation’s most popular broadcaster. His last show on Radio 2 will be broadcast on Friday, March 3.

The Radio 2 show has been a key platform for music and artists, including the Piano Room performance slot. The show had a weekly reach of 8.56 million, according to the RAJAR Q3 2022 results, putting Bruce ahead of Radio 2 Breakfast presenter Zoe Ball (7.37m).

From Monday, March 6, Gary Davies, host of the Sounds Of The 80s show (Saturday, 8-10pm), will present the mid-morning show until May.

Vernon Kay said: “I’m absolutely over the moon to be handed the microphone to present the mid-morning show on Radio 2, and what an honour to follow in the footsteps of the mighty Ken Bruce. I look forward to playing some of the best music in the world whilst in the company of the Radio 2 listeners who I feel I’ve got to know over the last 18 months. It’s a dream come true to join the Radio 2 family and I can’t wait to start.”

Helen Thomas, head of Radio 2, said: “Radio 2 is home to some of the UK’s best loved presenters, and I’m thrilled to welcome Vernon to mid-mornings on Radio 2. He’s a hugely talented, warm and witty host who has already proved himself to be a firm favourite with our listeners when he’s presented many and varied shows across the station. I can’t wait to hear his brilliant new show.”

Vernon Kay will be familiar to Radio 2 listeners as he’s covered for The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show, Steve Wright in the Afternoon, Rylan on Saturday and Dermot O’Leary. He also presents Dance Sounds of the 90s on BBC Sounds and Radio 2.

Kay was at Radio 1 from 2004 to 2012, presenting Saturday and Sunday mid-morning shows. From 2015 to 2017, he presented the mid-morning show on Radio X.

Vernon Kay has also been a regular face on TV for the past 20 years, having presented a variety of shows including All Star Family Fortunes (ITV), Formula E coverage (C4), T4 (C4), This Morning (ITV) and numerous game shows for ITV including Vernon Kay’s Gameshow Marathon, Drive and Splash!