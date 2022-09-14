Vevo partners with Music Week Women In Music Awards

Vevo has partnered with the Music Week Women In Music Awards.

The much-loved ceremony returns on November 11 and will take place at the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge, London. Women In Music is staged in association with the Association of Independent Music and UK Music.

Tables and tickets for the daytime ceremony are available to book now here.

For the 2022 edition, Vevo will sponsor the Inspirational Artist category.

“Vevo is delighted to partner with the Music Week Women in Music Awards this year on the Inspirational Artist category,” said Dot Levine, head of communications.“Whether it’s the artists themselves or the industry that supports them, there are so many female leaders blazing an inspirational trail and acting as role models for the next generation. We’re proud to support this celebration of their achievements.”

Shaznay Lewis won the Inspirational Artist category in 2021.

The 2021 awards ceremony featured game-changing execs, artists and creatives collecting awards including Cassandra Gracey, Ethiopia Habtemariam, Carla Marie Williams, Sulinna Ong, Nadia Khan, and more.

The awards recognise the great careers of women and female-identifying people in the music business. We are proud to be trans and genderqueer inclusive. Music Week aims to showcase the full range of roles that women and female-identifying people are tackling within the business, highlighting how vital they are to the industry overall.

The awards comprises the Roll Of Honour and an additional 12 categories. The full list of categories is:

Rising Star

Music Champion

Music Creative

Campaigner

Live Music Inspiration

The Company Award: Diversity in the Workplace

Businesswoman Of The Year

Entrepreneur Award

International Woman Of The Year

Women In Music Roll Of Honour – 12 new additions

Inspirational Artist (no nominations taken)

New Artist Award (no nominations taken)

Outstanding Contribution (no nominations taken)

The Women In Music Roll Of Honour was established in 2014 and now has almost 100 members. It aims to highlight the breadth, depth and variety of individuals who are ‘game changers’ in the music industry, with one common theme; they are either women or female-identifying, or their activities consistently benefit women, or focus on female empowerment/gender disparity.

There are opportunities to showcase support throughout the run-up to the event as well as onsite on November 11, 2022. Contact hazel.eccles@futurenet.com for more information.









