Vevo returns to sponsor Inspirational Artist category at Women In Music Awards 2023

Music Week is delighted to announce that our Inspirational Artist category at the Women In Music Awards 2023 will once again be sponsored by Vevo.

The highly-anticipated Women In Music Awards will return on Friday, November 10, 2023 at the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge, London. Women In Music, which is staged in association with AIM and UK Music, will be marking its 10th instalment this year.

At the 2022 ceremony, the Inspirational Artist award was won by Melanie C, who was joined by Self Esteem for a memorable Spice Girls singalong with the audience.

“Music Week’s Women in Music Awards is one of Vevo’s favourite events of the year,” said Dot Levine, Vevo head of communications. “It’s so important for Vevo women to be in a room full of inspiring and trailblazing women from the industry and celebrate their success. We’re proud to be continuing to support and sponsor Music Week's Women in Music Awards.”

The 2023 Awards has now sold out. If you would like to be added to the waiting list please register here to be notified if any tickets become available.

Last year marked our biggest ever edition of WIM and its first outing at the Park Plaza, which was sold out several weeks in advance of the ceremony.