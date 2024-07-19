Vevo to sponsor Women In Music Awards 2024

We are delighted to announce that Vevo will once again sponsor the Inspirational Artist category at the Music Week Women In Music Awards.

The hugely popular event marks its 10th anniversary this year. The daytime ceremony will take place on Friday, October 11, 2024 at JW Marriott Grosvenor House London.

Table bookings for the ceremony are now open here – and they’re selling fast. Table positioning at the awards is decided on a first-come, first-served basis.

Every year, the Women in Music Awards celebrates the remarkable achievements and contributions of women across all facets of the music industry. From groundbreaking artists to visionary executives, this event shines a spotlight on those who are shaping the future of music and inspiring positive change within our industry.

Vevo has been a regular supporter of the Inspirational Artist category, which was won by Sugababes in 2023.

Amplifying the contributions and achievements of women in music is so important to everyone at Vevo Dot Levine

“Amplifying the contributions and achievements of women in music is so important to everyone at Vevo, and getting to celebrate at Music Week’s Women in Music Awards is something we all look forward to every year,” said Dot Levine, SVP, global communications and Vevo London. “Being in a room full of such passionate and accomplished women is so inspiring, and having the opportunity to shine a spotlight on them is something we're immensely proud to be a part of."

Women In Music is staged in association with AIM and UK Music.

You can read about all the winners from 2023’s ceremony here.

We also inducted more game-changing women executives into the Roll Of Honour. They joined a line-up of previous honorees, who have been selected over the past decade.

For enquiries about table or seat bookings, please contact Kate Smith, customer relations manager: kate.smith@futurenet.com

For more information on Music Week Event sponsorship opportunities please contact Lawrence Cook at lawrence.cooke@futurenet.com