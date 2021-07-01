Vick Hope and Jordan North to co-host BBC Radio 1 drivetime show

Vick Hope and Jordan North will join forces to co-host a new drivetime show on BBC Radio 1.

It follows the announcement that Nick Grimshaw is leaving the network after 14 years. Earlier this year, it was announced that Clara Amfo is moving to the Future Sounds slot following the exit of Annie Mac, while Rickie, Melvin and Charlie will host Amfo’s Live Lounge show.

The new drivetime show will air Monday to Thursday (3.30-6pm) from September 6.

Aled Haydn Jones, head of Radio 1, said: “I am so excited for Vick and Jordan. The audience has taken to both of them over the last year so it’s a dream to be able to bring them together to host such an important show in Radio 1’s schedule. I can’t wait for people to hear some of the ideas and projects they’ve got lined up, they’re really pushing the boundaries of what we can do.

"September is going to be a new sound for Radio 1; from established great broadcasters to bringing through the next generation of talented DJs we will continue to reflect our young audience across the UK and we’ll have a lot of fun doing it.”

Vick Hope said: “I love Radio 1 so, so much, having grown up tuning in religiously every single day, it means the world to be taking the reins at home time with the phenomenal Mr North.”

Jordan North said: "I am absolutely chuffed to be making the move over to Radio 1 daytime and even happier to be working alongside Vick. Grimmy is a Radio 1 legend so we definitely have big shoes to fill, but will work extremely hard to make sure afternoons on Radio 1 still sound superb. I am super excited to get started and look forward to this next chapter with Vick and the rest of my Radio 1 family."