Vick Hope to host Music Week Awards 2023

We are delighted to announce that Vick Hope is the host of the Music Week Awards 2023.

Following a record number of entries, the Music Week Awards takes place at Evolution London on May 24. Table bookings are available here - don’t miss out as diamond and platinum tables are already sold out.

Catch up with all the finalists at this year’s ceremony here.

Vick Hope is a BBC Radio 1 presenter and has three shows: Life Hacks, The Official Chart: First Look (both with Katie Thistleton) and drive time show Going Home With Vick And Jordan.

"I’m so excited to be hosting this year’s Music Week Awards on May 24,” said Vick Hope. “Celebrating the achievements of the teams behind the biggest and brightest artists and the people who help shape the cultural moments and soundtracks to our lives is a real pleasure.”

Hope has presented the Bring On The BRITs livestream and BAFTA’s Film Awards red carpet coverage, as well as I’m A Celebrity… The Daily Drop. She co-presented the CITV reboot of classic children’s programme How, hosted a six-part music series for 4Music and The Box, and has written two children’s books.

She has also worked with producers to create a Life Hacks Wellbeing Toolkit, which offers life advice on careers, friendships, money, education and more to younger adults. Hope also hosts the Women’s Prize For Fiction’s podcast, Bookshelfie, as well as her BBC Sounds podcast Songs To Live By, a series where she hosts two guests each week to talk about the importance of Black music within society.

