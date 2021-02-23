Vlad TV names DJ Dubl as UK host for YouTube channel

DJ and presenter DJ Dubl has been announced as the dedicated UK host for Vlad TV.

With 4.4 million subscribers, Vlad TV is an influential YouTube channel and media platform at the heart of hip-hop culture in the US and around the world.

DJ Dubl will be putting out in-depth conversations with UK artists, starting with Bandokay and Double LZ from drill crew OFB (pictured with DJ Dubl, middle).

DJ Dubl has presented several live broadcasts for BBC 1Xtra and is known for his own YouTube channel, having interviewed artists including Giggs, J Hus, Wretch 32, Ghetts, Ms Banks, Stefflon Don and many more. He has also recorded interviews with international names such as Will.i.Am, Damian Marley, Ty Dolla $ign and Pop Smoke.

He has also worked alongside DJ Whoo Kid on Eminem's Shade 45 Sirius XM radio station, presenting a UK rap segment of Whoo Kid's show to millions of weekly listeners across the US.

DJ Vlad said: “We've had the likes of Giggs, 67, Akala and K Koke on the channel before – all very highly regarded interviews. The interest in rap music coming from the UK is growing out here, so with this new chapter of Vlad TV interviews, we're opening up even more UK artists to our international audience. We wanted someone in the UK who knows the culture inside out, has a good reputation as a strong interviewer and can hold relaxed, no-holds-barred conversations with the biggest artists and personalities in the United Kingdom. DJ Dubl was the obvious choice.”

DJ Dubl said: “Being able to interview some of the biggest artists and producers in the UK on such a huge international platform will bridge the gap between the UK artists and the potential US fanbase. On top of that, it will bring more viewers from the UK to Vlad TV, making the platform even stronger and solidifying it even more on both sides of the Atlantic. This is an incredible opportunity for the artists I'll be sitting down with to reach a massive international audience, and I hope it will help fuel the interest in UK rap from abroad in a way that has never been done before!”