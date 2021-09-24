War Child and Abbey Road Studios partner for Day of the Girl celebration event

War Child UK, Abbey Road Studios and Universal Music UK have joined forces to create a music industry day in order to celebrate War Child’s new initiative Day of the Girl.

Day of the Girl’s music industry event will use music to empower young women that are caught in the midst of conflict.

The event will be held at Abbey Road Studios in partnership with Abbey Road’s Equalise programme and will include a keynote interview with BRIT Award Rising Star winner Griff on the topic of gender equality, representation and access in the music industry. The singer is also set to play a sold-out show on October 8 in support of Day of the Girl at Lafayette in London – a prize draw is open now for a chance to win tickets.

On the day (October 11) there will be panel discussions hosted by Abbey Road Studios, shesaid.so, YouTube Music and the Music Managers Forum (MMF) held in Studio Two, known for recording Oasis, Adele and The Beatles.

A ‘Self Empowered’ panel discussion with shesaid.so – a community of women and gender minorities in music who work together to offer mentoring and networking – will take place focusing on how digital and direct to fan is changing within the music industry. In addition, Isabel Garvey, MD for Abbey Road Studios will host a group discussion on Music Stories for Rebel Girls: “What I would Tell My Teenage Self”.

Speaking on the announcement, Isabel Garvey said: “It’s so important that girls understand a career in music doesn’t only mean being the talent. Music is a whole industry full of creatives, writers, engineers, business people, marketers, lawyers and much, much more. The many strands of the industry also mean there isn’t one single path into music and people from all walks of life with very different skill sets can thrive. My path into music was quite meandering so I’m hosting a panel of women with unusual journeys to inspire and ignite the imagination of young girls.”

YouTube Music and the MMF will host the MMF Presents: Meet The Music Managers panel which is set to look at music management careers, the role of a manager, sustainability and success stories.

Roz Mansfield, head of artist relations at YouTube Music said: “We’re proud to support and recognise the vital work that War Child are doing in championing female talent and shining a spotlight on the main issues and challenges females face today. The road to equality is long, but together we can make the journey that’s needed for future generations of girls everywhere.”

On the event, Charlotte Nimmo, head of fundraising engagement at War Child said: “We are thrilled to be launching Day of The Girl, and to be doing so with the weight of all these incredible people involved makes it all the more special and exciting. This initiative will really give us the opportunity to address and challenge some of the key issues impacting girls and young women today and help us raise the crucial funding we need to support children and girls affected by conflict. Girls are often disproportionately affected during the conflict cycle, and we need to be there to provide the services they need so that they can thrive and feel empowered - because these girls and young women could be leaders of the future”

Tickets to the event are on sale now here, with the event also set to be streamed on Abbey Road Studios’ YouTube channel on October 11.