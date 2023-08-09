Warner Music Group & Artiphon celebrate 50 years of hip-hop with three new AR music lenses

Warner Music Group (WMG) has created three new AR music lenses in partnership with Artiphon as part of Hip-Hop At Fifty, WMG's year-long celebration of the genre.

The first lens can be found on Rhino Records’ Instagram, and features the Diddy Effect. The filter effect turns the user’s face into a vinyl on a turntable whilst playing 1997 hit Been Around The World and, when the vinyl is reversed, the filter reveals the foundational sample: Let’s Dance by David Bowie.

In addition to the Diddy & Bowie lens, the Instagram effects include Lil Kim’s Not Tonight, which is paired with its sample George Benson’s Turn Your Love Around, and The Notorious B.I.G.'s Respect paired with KC And The Sunshine Band’s I Get Lifted.

These Hip-Hop At Fifty effects join a line of artist lenses that Artiphone has launched in the last several months.

“I’m so excited to partner with Artiphon on this project, using new technology to bridge the old with the new,” said Kara Hailele-Griffin Coleman, director, WMG global catalogue division. “Part of what we try to do here at Warner Music is create opportunities to highlight our incredibly talented roster of artists in ways that spark discovery with newer audiences and engage those dedicated day-one fans at the same time. This trio of Hip-Hop At Fifty filters is a perfect example of what happens when innovative tech, a little bit of storytelling and a lot of really good music come together to make something special; and I couldn’t be prouder of the team for their thoughtful execution here.”