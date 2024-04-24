Warner Music Group sells Uproxx and other media assets to independent company including Will.i.am

Warner Music Group has sold Uproxx, HipHopDX, Dime Magazine, and other media assets.

The move was part of the major’s recently announced strategy to exit owned and operated media properties and focus on growth in music.

Following the acquisition from Warner Music, Uproxx co-founder Jarret Myer, Rich Antoniello and Will.i.am have formed independent company Uproxx Studios.

The creation of Uproxx Studios also includes the exclusive licence to represent Warner Music’s YouTube inventory for all media sales in the United States.

“This unparalleled access to a roster of A-list stars combined with Uproxx Studios' ultra-engaged, superfan communities creates a fresh platform for brands and advertisers to get involved with music culture like never before,” said a statement. “While this spinoff fosters a powerful new chapter, Uproxx Studios and WMG will continue to work together to ensure the seamless continuation of all services for valued partners.”

The newly formed Uproxx Studios will integrate Will.i.am’s FYI AI technology and FYI radio into their operations. This collaboration includes the creation of AI StoryLabs, a specialised unit within Uproxx Studios that harnesses advanced conversational AI to transform brand communication. The company said the tech will “forge new pathways in content creation, advertising, publishing and audience consumption and distribution”.

Initial projects feature an AI-driven performance series, a customised radio format and a technology show tailored for social media.

"Innovation is in our DNA," said Will.i.am, creative innovator and tech entrepreneur. "Our continuous pursuit of developing new mediums and platforms will re-shape the future of creative expression. We are crafting products and experiences so groundbreaking that they compel the world of media to evolve alongside us. This is our mandate as pioneers of culture.”

Innovation is in our DNA Will.i.am

"We're doubling down on growth," said Jarret Myer, incoming CEO of Uproxx Studios. "Expect significant investments in our brands, team, and the experiences we offer – both creators and audiences alike."

“Through its partnership with FYI, Uproxx Studios embraces pioneering technology and also signals its commitment to fostering creativity and pushing the limits of digital expression," added Myer.

Rich Antoniello, founder and former CEO of Complex Networks, is a partner and executive chairman of the new company.

"This is a game-changer," he said. "We're merging the agility and freedom of an independent entity with the reach and resources of a major music label. This is the recipe for groundbreaking content and unparalleled brand experiences."

Maria Weaver, president of Warner Music’s WMX, said: "We’re pleased to return Uproxx to a team led by the brand’s founder Jarret Myer, along with other vibrant brands including HipHopDX. Uproxx Studios was the natural choice for WMG’s US YouTube inventory. They’ve a proven track record with our content, and their newly independent company presents a good opportunity for advertisers.”