West One Music Group signs global deal with WarnerMedia including HBO and HBO Max

West One Music Group has signed a global partnership with WarnerMedia.

The new agreement makes West One Music’s extensive music collection and multi-territory creative services available to WarnerMedia’s productions.

The partnership covers WarnerMedia entities HBO, HBO Max (launched in 2020) and Turner, which can now make full use of the music and service across all programming and promotional productions as of 2021.

Edwin Cox, CEO of West One Music Group, said: “We’re incredibly excited to expand on our partnership with WarnerMedia. We share a longstanding commitment to the highest quality content and are thrilled about the potential of this strengthening in our relationship. We are looking forward to supporting their teams and productions around the world and the potential this brings to our musician, composer and artist community.”

This latest partnership comes at a time of continued global expansion for West One Music, which launched their latest label, Asia Record Collective, in 2020. Asia Record Collective is home to music written, performed, and recorded across Asia, and represents the company’s central tenet of producing truly authentic music for an ever-growing global production base.

West One Music previously launched SOMOS in 2015, a label dedicated to locally produced Latin American music, which is home to emerging talent and Latin Grammy winning artists and producers from across the region.

West One Music Group has offices and production studios in 15 countries, as well as 13 unique labels and a custom music division spearheaded by our team in Los Angeles.