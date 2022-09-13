Wise Music Group releases two new podcast series to celebrate 50th anniversary

Publishing company Wise Music Group is releasing two new podcast series in celebration of its 50th anniversary – Composing Myself and Wise Choice.

Composing Myself is presented by CEO Dave Holley (pictured) and creative director Gill Graham, and consists of interviews with various Wise composers around the world, about their lives in and out of music. The first episode features The Daydream Club, and future episodes will feature Nico Muhly, Rachel Portman, Rod Argent, Josephine Stephenson, Joby Talbot, and Anna Thorvaldsdottir.

Wise Choice celebrates 50 years of Wise Music by delving into Wise's catalogue. It is hosted by The Daydream Club, who ask Wise Music teams to choose their absolute favourite songs from the catalogue (their Wise Choice), and then investigate the history of these songs, as well as their covers and samples.

The first episode focuses on Minnie Riperton, looking at her story and the songs and artists that are connected to her, including Stevie Wonder, the Rotary Collection, Nuyorican Soul, 4Hero, Jurassic 5 and A Tribe Called Quest.

Podcasts will be released every Wednesday, with the first having already been published on September 7.