Wise Music Group to sponsor Music Week Awards 2022 drinks reception

We are delighted to announce that Wise Music Group will return to sponsor the drinks reception at the Music Week Awards this year.

The Music Week Awards takes place on May 26 at Battersea Evolution in London. The shortlists for the event, which follows last year’s blockbuster return, were unveiled earlier this week. Find them in full here.

Tickets are selling fast for the Music Week Awards 2022. Earlier this week we confirmed that gold tables for the event have now completely sold out, while our Platinum tables sold out in March. There is now limited availability for silver tables, along with individual tickets, so act fast and click here for tickets and table bookings.

Wise Music Group – which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year – maintains a global network of standalone offices including Berlin, London, New York, Los Angeles, Sydney, Copenhagen, Madrid, Paris and Tokyo. The group’s publishing houses and imprints include some of the most famous names in the history of music including Chester Music, G. Schirmer, Associated Music Publishers, Novello & Co, Éditions Alphonse Leduc, Première Music, Le Chant du Monde, Edition Wilhelm Hansen, Unión Musical Ediciones, Bosworth Music GmbH, and Campbell Connelly.

Speaking about their sponsorship, Wise Music Group said: “In what is Wise Music Group’s 50th year, we’re delighted to sponsor the reception at this year’s Music Week Awards. We look forward to sharing a drink with everyone and to seeing our fellow industry colleagues at the awards…”

In January, Wise Music Group acquired leading Italian indie publisher Baby Angel Music. The BAM catalogue, which contains over 15,000 songs, has been built over a period of 25 years by Max Moroldo, who will continue as a music publishing consultant and head of A&R to Wise Music Italy.

The Group owns or controls nearly half a million copyrights – including the world’s largest independent holding of historic and contemporary classical music – as well as a huge range of popular songs spanning evergreen, jazz, reggae, blues, pop and rock. It also represents more than 100 of today’s most successful living composers and songwriters working in classical music, opera, ballet, pop, film, television and advertising.

For table or seat bookings, please contact Kate Smith, customer relations manager: kate.smith@futurenet.com

For information about sponsorship opportunities at the Music Week Awards 2022, please contact advertising manager Helen Hughes: helen.hughes@futurenet.com