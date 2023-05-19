Wise Music Group to sponsor Music Week Awards 2023

Wise Music Group is to sponsor the drinks reception at the Music Week Awards next week.

The global company, which has operations across music publishing, recordings, education and book publishing, has been celebrating its 50th anniversary for the past year.

Following a record number of entries, the Music Week Awards takes place at Evolution London on Wednesday, May 24. It will be hosted by Vick Hope.

Tables and tickets for the Music Week Awards 2023 are now completely sold out.

You can see the Music Week Awards finalists here.

We look forward to partying with the best in the music business Dave Holley

Dave Holley, COO of Wise Music Group, said: “We’re delighted to be sponsoring the drinks reception once again for this year’s Music Week Awards. We’re reaching the end of our year-long anniversary celebrations. We look forward to partying with the best in the music business.”

For table & ticket booking queries, please contact: Kate Smith, kate.smith@futurenet.com