Wise Music to sponsor Music Week Awards 2024

We are delighted to announce that Wise Music is returning to sponsor the drinks reception at the Music Week Awards.

The Music Week Awards 2024 takes place on May 2 at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House London – it is now sold out.

Wise Music Group maintains a global network of standalone offices including London, New York, Los Angeles, Sydney, Copenhagen, Bergamo, Madrid, Paris, Milan, Tokyo and Berlin. The group’s publishing houses and imprints include some of the most famous names in the history of music including Chester Music, G. Schirmer, Associated Music Publishers, Novello & Co, Éditions Alphonse Leduc, Première Music, Le Chant du Monde, Edition Wilhelm Hansen, Unión Musical Ediciones, Bosworth Music GmbH, and Campbell Connelly.

We look forward to celebrating and supporting excellence in the music world Dave Holley

Wise Music Group owns or controls nearly half a million copyrights – including the world’s largest independent holding of historic and contemporary classical music – as well as a huge range of popular songs spanning evergreen, jazz, reggae, blues, pop and rock. The group also represents nearly 100 living composers and songwriters working in classical music, opera, ballet, pop, film, television and advertising.

Dave Holley, COO of Wise Music Group, said: “We’re delighted to be sponsoring the awards again this year. We look forward to celebrating and supporting excellence in the music world with our colleagues in the industry.”

