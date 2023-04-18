WMA agency expands into Sweden as part of global growth strategy

Global digital marketing and creative agency WMA has expanded further into Europe by launching their newest operation in Stockholm, Sweden.

The agency was founded in the UK in 2013 and continues to grow across the UK, US, Europe and Asia.

As part of the long-term goals for the agency, and their continued commitment to their partners in Sweden and the Nordics, WMA Sweden will operate with immediate effect.

Crystina Cinti, WMA global vice president, said: “Over the last few years we have been fortunate to work with incredible partners including Universal, Sony and Netflix in the Nordics and we are now excited to announce we are officially launching WMA Sweden. We recognise this opportunity to strengthen our local presence and expertise as part of our European expansion plans and further deepen our global offering.”

Since opening its doors in 2013, WMA now employs more than 55 people across London, New York, LA, Nashville, Chicago, Berlin and Singapore.

The WMA client roster includes brands spanning various sectors such as Universal Music, Sony Music, Warner Music, Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Music, Twitch, Spotify, Netflix, EA Games, Disney, Vevo, Levi’s and Adidas.