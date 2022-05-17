WMA agency promotes Crystina Cinti to global vice president

Global digital marketing and creative agency WMA has promoted Crystina Cinti to global vice president.

Cinti was previously UK managing director and global creative & partnerships lead.

As the company’s first global vice president, Crystina Cinti will continue to report into founder & global CEO Seb Weller. She is charged with leading and accelerating global growth for the award-winning agency as it continues to expand across the UK, US, Europe and Asia.

In addition, Cinti will continue to oversee the global partnerships & creative division alongside the UK and European PR, marketing and social divisions.

Seb Weller said: "Crystina has played a key role in the development of both our amazing team and incredible client base. I’d like to thank Crystina for all the passion and expertise she brings to WMA every day, along with all her ongoing hard work, loyalty, and complete commitment to our long-term goal of being the best global digital creative & marketing agency in the music, entertainment and lifestyle space.”

Cinti has more than 20 years’ experience in the advertising, brand, talent and entertainment space with former tenures at Saatchi& Saatchi and Sony Music.

She joined WMA in 2016 as commercial partnerships director before stepping into the role of UK MD with expanded oversight of the global creative & partnerships divisions. In this role, Cinti contributed to the agency's successes working across global campaigns for the likes of Adidas, Spotify, Netflix, in addition to establishing and leading WMA’ brand partnerships division. Brand clients include Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Music, 20th Century Fox, Disney, EA Games and Samsung.

Crystina Cinti said: "I’m incredibly excited for the opportunity Seb has given me to continue playing a key role in the growth of WMA, and to work with such a talented and brilliant team. We have been so fortunate collaborating with some of the biggest brands, talent and platform partners to create award winning work. I am grateful to be a part of it and look forward to our continued global expansion and success.”

Since launching in 2013, WMA has rapidly grown and now employs over 55 people across London, New York, LA, Nashville, Chicago and Berlin. The WMA client roster includes brands spanning various sectors such as Universal Music, Sony Music, Warner Music, Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Music, Twitch, Spotify, Netflix, EA Games, Disney, Vevo, Levis and Adidas.