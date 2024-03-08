Women In Music 2024: Date revealed and bookings open as WIM marks 10th anniversary

The Music Week Women In Music Awards is marking its 10th anniversary in 2024.

Today on International Women’s Day (March 8) we are delighted to confirm that this year’s edition of the daytime ceremony will take place on Friday, October 11, 2024 at JW Marriott Grosvenor House London.

Table bookings for the hugely popular ceremony are now open here – be sure to secure your place in celebrating this year's winners. Table positioning at the awards is decided on a first-come, first-served basis.

“2024 marks 10 years of the Women in Music Awards, and we are very proud of the work we have done to shine a spotlight on the talents and achievements of so many women right across the industry,” said Alison Wenham and Lara Baker, who co-founded Women In Music in 2014.

“Alison and I originally said we intended for these awards to no longer exist in 10 years, and we still hope the day will come where there isn't a need for such an event!” added Lara Baker. “But what we have created is a wonderful celebratory moment of warmth and inspiration for men and women alike, which continues to play an important part in our collective efforts towards a more balanced and inclusive music business. On this International Women's Day, we very much look forward to celebrating the exceptional women of our industry this November.”

Women In Music is staged in association with AIM and UK Music.

The awards recognise the great careers of women and female-identifying people in the music business. We are proud to be trans and genderqueer inclusive. Music Week aims to showcase the full range of roles that women and female-identifying people are tackling within the business: highlighting how vital they are to the industry overall.

Nominations for this year’s awards will be open online on May 8.

Book your table as soon as possible to secure the best position within the awards ceremony as last year sold out months in advance!

Women In Music has grown since 2014 to become a landmark event in the music industry calendar with a guest list including top executives and artists.

For our biggest ever edition in 2023, which was once again hosted by Alice Levine, we had two new categories. As well as DE&I Initiative of the Year, we launched the Special Recognition Award, which was awarded to Bola Abioye, UK group company secretary at Universal Music Group.

There were tributes – in person and on the giant screen – to female executive talent honoured at the ceremony from UMG CEO & chairman Sir Lucian Grainge, David Joseph, Jason Iley, Tony Harlow and superstar artist Robbie Williams, who advised Outstanding Contribution recipient Maggie Crowe to “go easy on the sherry”.

You can read about all the winners from 2023’s ceremony here, including Sugababes in the Inspirational Artist category.

We also inducted more game-changing women executives into the Roll Of Honour. They joined a line-up of previous honorees, who have been selected over the past decade.

In addition to the Roll Of Honour, the full list of categories from 2023 is below:

New Artist Award

Live Music Inspiration

Rising Star

DE&I Initiative of the Year

Music Creative, Spirit Of The Studio

Music Champion

Entrepreneur Award

Campaigner

Special Recognition

International Woman Of The Year

Businesswoman Of The Year

Inspirational Artist

Outstanding Contribution





Sponsors for 2024 include Downtown, PRS For Music and PRS Foundation.

For enquiries about table or seat bookings, please contact Kate Smith, customer relations manager: kate.smith@futurenet.com

For more information on Music Week Event sponsorship opportunities please contact Lawrence Cook at lawrence.cooke@futurenet.com