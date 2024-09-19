Women In Music 2024: Meet this year's Roll Of Honour in association with TikTok

Ahead of next month’s Women In Music Awards 2024, Music Week is delighted to announce this year’s Roll Of Honour in association with TikTok.

The hugely popular Women In Music marks its 10th anniversary this year. The daytime ceremony will take place on Friday, October 11, 2024 at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House London.

The Roll of Honour aims to highlight individuals who are ‘game changers’ in the music industry – dozens of execs have been added over the last decade. Today we reveal the 16 inductees joining the Roll Of Honour this year.

They join a line-up of previous honorees, including some of the most significant figures in the business, such as Kanya King, Lucy Dickins, Emma Banks, Amber Davis, Rebecca Allen, Stacey Tang, Shani Gonzales and Claire Haffenden, who have been selected since the awards began in 2014.

Lara Baker, a co-founder of Women In Music in 2014 along with Alison Wenham, said: “This year's Roll of Honour highlights the enormous impact that women are making right across our music business. Those recognised this year include women who have paved the way, innovated and excelled in everything from management to publishing, the live sector, labels, digital platforms and much more besides. I'm inspired by their achievements, their talent and their stories, and can't wait to celebrate each of the honorees next month.

“With it being the 10th anniversary of the awards, it's fitting that this year's ceremony at The Grosvenor will be our biggest ever Women in Music Awards! We will come together to celebrate not just this year's amazing recipients, but also the progress we are making towards gender equality in our business. I may be biased but it's always my favourite event in the calendar!”

Women In Music is staged in association with AIM and UK Music.

All the 2024 Roll Of Honour recipients will be recognised at the ceremony next month. Read on for this year’s line-up of music industry talent…

Jacqui Adeniji-Williams

Artist/Musician and Co-Chair of Attitude Is Everything

Erika Brennan

Legal & Business Affairs Director, Proper Music Group

Colette Carey

Vice President of Artist Relations and UK Events, Warner Music

Gaby Cartwright

Head of Partnerships, LIVE

Indi Chawla

Head of International Relations, The MLC

Linda Coogan Byrne

Managing Director, Why Not Her?

Sandy Dworniak

MD/Owner & Co-Owner/Director, This Much Talent & Twisted Talent

Stephanie Haughton-Campbell

Chief Operating Officer, UK Music

Sophie Jones

Chief Strategy Officer, BPI

Michelle Kerr

Co-Founder, Cosa Nostra PR (Posthumously Awarded)

Summer Kim

Music Business Development, Meta

Dot Levine

SVP, Global Communications, Vevo

Fran Matthews

Director of Awards, The Ivors Academy

Komali Scott-Jones

A&R Director, AWAL

Kate Sweetsur

Head of A&R, UK, OTM Music

Rupinder Virdee

Head of PR, Marketing & Digital, Communications and Public Affairs, PRS For Music

Every year, the Women in Music Awards celebrates the remarkable achievements and contributions of women across all facets of the music industry. From groundbreaking artists to visionary executives, this event shines a spotlight on those who are shaping the future of music and inspiring positive change within our industry.

Music Week's Women In Music Roll Of Honour was established in 2014 and now has over 150 members. It aims to highlight the breadth, depth and variety of individuals who are ‘game changers’ in the music industry, with one common theme; they are either women or female-identifying, or their activities consistently benefit women, or focus on female empowerment/gender disparity.

"TikTok is honoured to support Music Week's Women in Music Awards for the fourth consecutive year,” said Ole Obermann, global head of music business development, TikTok. “It’s a privilege to celebrate the outstanding achievements of women in the music industry, and to show TikTok’s ongoing support of an inclusive music business.”

Music Week and TikTok will collaborate on a series of special Roll Of Honour content around this year’s event.

SoundCloud is the headline partner of Women In Music 2024. In addition to Roll Of Honour sponsor TikTok, this year’s sponsors include Downtown, PRS For Music, PRS Foundation, Vevo, Blinding Talent and Rocksteady.

Read our digital cover story celebrating the 10th anniversary of Women In Music.