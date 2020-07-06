Women In Music Awards 2020 ceremony cancelled, will return in 2021

Music Week regrets to announce that we have made the difficult decision to cancel the Women In Music Awards ceremony this year.

Because of the current Covid-19 situation, it is unclear if the hugely popular industry event would be given permission to be held later this year. As a result, this year’s ceremony has been cancelled.

It follows the cancellation of this year’s Music Week Awards ceremony, which had been postponed from May until September. The Music Week Awards winners will be announced in a special edition of the magazine in September and on musicweek.com.

Because of the ongoing pandemic, the Music Week Women In Music Awards, held in association with AIM and UK Music, will not open up nominations for the main awards this year. As these high-profile awards really need to be celebrated in person, in the presence of fellow execs and artists, we have taken the decision not to go ahead with the main categories this year.

However, we will be expanding the 2020 Roll Of Honour by introducing 24 new inductees instead of the usual 12. Nominations for the Roll Of Honour can be submitted via the Women In Music Awards website. The Roll Of Honour aims to highlight the breadth, depth and variety of individuals who are ‘game changers’ in the music industry and already contains some of the biggest names in the business.

Nominations close on Friday, July 31 and we will be announcing the new inductees in a special edition of Music Week in October. And we look forward to seeing you all at the 2021 ceremony, the date of which will be announced later.

For Women In Music enquiries, please contact: amy.bull@futurenet.com

PHOTO: Paul Harries