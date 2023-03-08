Women In Music Awards 2023: Date revealed & bookings open for the industry's hugely popular ceremony

Music Week’s Women In Music Awards is returning for its 10th edition this year.

Today (March 8) on International Women’s Day, we are delighted to confirm that the Women In Music Awards 2023 will take place on November 10, 2023 at Park Plaza Westminster Bridge in London.

Women In Music is, of course, one of the most popular industry events and has a track record of honouring the best of the best, from rising stars to experienced executive talent. Last year marked our biggest ever edition of WIM and its first outing at the Park Plaza, which was sold out several weeks in advance of the ceremony.

Women In Music is staged in association with AIM and UK Music.

"After a triumphant awards ceremony in 2022, the Women In Music Awards return for the 10th year," said Alison Wenham and Lara Baker, co-founders, Women in Music Awards. "Once again, we will recognise the unique contribution across the industry of women who have been routinely overlooked for public recognition throughout their careers. Since the first event in 2013, we have watched the awards grow into one of the most enjoyable and successful events in the entire music industry calendar. Putting a spotlight on so many brilliant women in the industry has at last corrected the impression that only men can win awards for their work in music."

Table bookings for the event are now open here - don’t miss out on your chance to be part of the much-loved Friday daytime ceremony. Table positioning at the awards is decided on a first-come, first-served basis, so please book as soon as possible to be part of the celebrations.

The awards recognise the great careers of women and female-identifying people in the music business. We are proud to be trans and genderqueer inclusive. Music Week aims to showcase the full range of roles that women and female-identifying people are tackling within the business: highlighting how vital they are to the industry overall.

The 2022 edition of Women In Music, hosted once again by Alice Levine, was another joyous occasion with highlights including Melanie C and Self Esteem leading the audience in a Spice Girls singalong, a special pre-ceremony moment for New Artist winners Nova Twins ahead of a gig in Manchester, and a surprise appearance by Sesame Street’s Elmo in a video tribute for YolanDa Brown, who was named Music Champion.

CEO Andreea Gleeson emerged as our International Woman Of The Year for 2022. The trophy was presented by Denis Ladegaillerie, founder and CEO of parent company Believe.

“I invite you all to continue being part of the change,” said Gleeson. “We all have a role to play in making our field more diverse.”

Young COO Chloë Roberts - named Businesswoman Of The Year in 2022 - praised the “amazing event that shines a light on women… An event that inspires execs to interns”.

Outstanding Contribution winner Selina Webb, EVP, Universal Music UK, was introduced by CEO/chairman David Joseph, who has worked alongside her for two decades. A video tribute featured UMG CEO & chairman Sir Lucian Grainge, EMI co-president Rebecca Allen and Polydor's head of press Stephanie Duncan-Bosu, as well as Universal Music stars Sir Elton John, ABBA’s Benny Andersson and Michael Kiwanuka.

"There’s still so much more to be done in this industry when it comes to diversity and representation," said Webb as she collected her award. "Let’s continue to support the next generation of female leaders."

Click here to read interviews with our 2022 winners.

Execs in attendance included Universal Music UK CEO/chairman David Joseph, Sony Music UK CEO/chairman Jason Iley, Warner Music UK CEO Tony Harlow, Guy Moot, Warner Chappell CEO & co-chair, Carianne Marshall, Warner Chappell COO & co-chair, EMI co-president Rebecca Allen, 4th Floor Creative president Cassandra Gracey, Concord's EVP of worldwide A&R Kim Frankiewicz, Atlantic co-president Briony Turner, TikTok global head of music Ole Obermann and UMPG UK MD Mike McCormack.

We also honoured the 2023 Roll Of Honour. The 14 executives joined a line-up of previous honorees, who have been selected since the awards began in 2014. The Roll Of Honour aims to highlight the breadth, depth and variety of individuals who are game-changers in the music industry,

Online entries will open for the Women In Music 2023 Awards categories in early summer - stay tuned to Musicweek.com for updates.

In addition to the Roll Of Honour, the full list of categories from 2022 is below:

Rising Star

Music Champion

Music Creative

Campaigner

Live Music Inspiration

The Company Award: Diversity in the Workplace

Businesswoman Of The Year

Entrepreneur Award

International Woman Of The Year

Inspirational Artist

New Artist Award

Outstanding Contribution





