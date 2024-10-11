Women In Music Awards 2024: All the winners from our 10th anniversary celebration

The Women In Music Awards returned for the 10th anniversary edition of our hugely popular ceremony.

A decade on from its launch in 2014, the Music Week Women In Music ceremony moved to a new venue – the JW Marriott Grosvenor House London – for the sold-out event on Friday (October 11). Women In Music is staged in association with AIM and UK Music.

Every year, the Women in Music Awards celebrates the remarkable achievements and contributions of women across all facets of the music industry. From groundbreaking artists to visionary executives, this event shines a spotlight on those who are shaping the future of music and inspiring positive change within our industry.

Ten years ago, we honoured industry figures including Sony Music’s Jackie Hyde, the late Annie Nightingale, Sian Anderson and Teenage Cancer Trust’s Angie Jenkinson. Over the last decade, Women In Music has grown to become a key event in the industry calendar and has honoured hundreds of execs and talent.

Executives and artists were there at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House London to experience the celebration of game-changing women in the music industry. Attendees included recently appointed Universal Music UK CEO & chairman Dickon Stainer, Jason Iley, CEO & chairman, Sony Music UK (who will be back in Park Lane for the MITS next month), Warner Music UK CEO Tony Harlow, Warner Music COO Isabel Garvey, MOBO CEO Kanya King, Glastonbury’s Emily Eavis, PIAS MD Jason Rackham and co-founder Kenny Gates, as well as artists and producers including Natasha Khan (Bat For Lashes), Fraser T Smith and Wolf Alice’s Ellie Rowsell.

SoundCloud was the headline partner of Women In Music 2024. As a sponsor, they gifted their table at the Women In Music Week Awards 2024 to the charity We Are The Unheard, which champions underrepresented voices in the music industry.

Broadcaster Alice Levine returned to host the much-loved ceremony – by our reckoning her ninth stint overseeing the awards.

In addition to the category awards, there were also 16 inductees to the Roll Of Honour (in partnership with TikTok) at the ceremony. You can read about this year’s Roll Of Honour here. The Roll Of Honour aims to highlight individuals who are ‘game changers’ in the music industry – dozens of execs have been added over the last decade.

Michelle Kerr co-founder, Cosa Nostra PR was posthumously awarded for Roll Of Honour. In a tribute speech at the ceremony, business partner Kirsten Sprinks spoke of her “heart of gold” and described Kerr as a “true inspiration”.

The New Artist award opened proceedings with recognition for Flowerovlove. The category honours an up-and-coming artist who is using their initial success to draw attention to female empowerment and equality. Previous winners include Rina Sawayama, Nova Twins and Eliza Rose.

“I’m so grateful for this award, especially as a Black 19-year-old woman,” said Flowerovlove.

Following EGA Distro’s victory at the Music Week Awards for Independent Record Company Of The Year, the team were out in force again to celebrate MD Charley Snook’s win in the WIM Entrepreneur category. A video tribute led by co-founders Colin Batsa and Victor Omos also featured rap stars Digga D and Devlin, and industry figures such as Natalie Wade and Alex Boateng.

"I’ve attended the Women In Music Awards for years and have genuinely been in awe of the women on this stage, so this really is an honour to be receiving this award today,” said Snook.

Rising Star was presented to Talia Shabatai, director of legal and business affairs for Island Records. It comes amid a run of success for Island with acts including The Last Dinner Party, Hozier, Chappell Roan and Mercury Prize winners English Teacher. A video tribute featured Island and Universal colleagues including president Louis Bloom, Claire Sugrue, Adam Barker, Steve Pitron and artist Lola Young.

“I feel so honoured to be standing here today in front of all of these incredible, inspirational women,” said Shabatai. “We all know how challenging it can be as women just to find our places in the industry. So I think it's so important we celebrate each other, not just here but on a day-to-day basis.”

She noted that Bloom has “always been a true champion of my career”, and welcomed the recognition as an executive in a legal role.

In the Live Music Inspiration category, there was a sibling tribute from Live Nation promoter Tom Bownes, who presented the award to his sister, Emma Bownes, VP, venue programming, Europe, AEG Europe, which includes The O2 – recognised as the world’s busiest venue.

Dotty, lead cultural curator of Black Music for Apple Music UK and host of The Dotty Show Apple Music 1, was a popular winner of Music Champion, which recognises a woman working in a public-facing capacity who encourages the use of music as a force for change, inclusion, education or improvement. Previous winners include Jamz Supernova, YolanDa Brown, Sulinna Ong, Annie Mac, Amy Lamé and Clara Amfo.

A video tribute featured Bashy, Whitney Boateng, Juls, Nadia Jae, Krept & Kronan, Ginelle Appau, Ebro and Ms Banks, among others.

“This is a massive honour,” Dotty told the audience. “It’s a huge privilege to do what I do. I'm so grateful that I get to play a small part in an artist’s journey. Thank you so much to these awards for recognising me as someone who champions and empowered musicians… as a failed rapper!”

Dotty said she’d keep the speech short as she had to “get my two kids from after-school club… you can have it all!”.

Sony Music UK was recognised in the DE&I category for their game-changing childcare policy initiative. Liz Jeffery, VP, people experience, collected the award at the event, which was attended by colleagues at the major.

“I'd like to say thank you to Jason Iley for his unrelenting support and commitment to making Sony a happy and interesting place of work,” said Jeffery.

She added: “We are making strides and continue to reframe the conversation around childcare, that companies must get better at keeping women in the workforce, supporting them and allowing them the choice about where they want their careers to go.”

In the Music Creative – Spirit Of The Studio category, we honoured Catherine Marks – one of the hottest producers right now following her work with acts including Boygenius. The trophy was presented by Wolf Alice’s Ellie Rowsell.

Amid increasing gender diversity in the sector, Marks saluted the “wonderful community of producers, engineers and studios”.

Special Recognition was a category introduced in 2023 to honour the unsung heroes. The second ever award went to Alison Hook, SVP, sampling & copyright infringement, UK & international at Sony Music Publishing. Unfortunately, she was unable to attend in person but the audience filmed a congratulatory message.

Black Lives In Music were lauded at the ceremony for their work over the last few years. Co-founder Dr Charisse Oyediwura received the Campaigner trophy, which is awarded to those who have dedicated themselves to pushing for change, inclusion and acceptance within the music industry.

“I want to big up all the campaigners out there,” said Oyediwura, who namechecked several fellow industry figures, including her co-founder Roger Wilson.

“We’re haemorrhaging Black talent in this UK music industry,” she added, calling on others to support the work of BLiM to improve diversity in the sector. The organisation is set to launch an anti-racist code of conduct.

A riot grrrl era rock drummer turned industry star was recognised as International Woman Of The Year. Molly Neuman, president of Downtown Music’s CD Baby, jetted in specially for the ceremony. As well as excelling in the music business, Neuman has been back on the road with her band Bratmobile.

A video tribute included industry figures such as Downton colleague Justin Kalifowitz.

“My career has had a series of twists and turns,” recalled Neuman of her journey from artist to indies to the services sector.

“Our industry is full of incredible people and we want to see more women thrive, at the early stages and through to the executive level,” she said.

For the Businesswoman Of The Year trophy, Key Production CEO/founder Karen Emanuel received the Prime Ministerial seal of approval with a letter of congratulations from Sir Keir Starmer (a fellow Leeds University student), who praised her “self-made success” and commitment to physical music even as piracy was taking hold.

“When people questioned the future of physical formats, you believed in them and musicians, designers, manufacturers and fans will all be forever grateful to you for that,” he wrote.

Recalling the launch of Key Production in a male-dominated sector more than 30 years ago, Emanuel said: “I was often asked if my boss was in.”

Since then the company has expanded significantly and was recently awarded B-Corp status.

Thanking suppliers and colleagues, she concluded: “Thank you for the music.”

Our penultimate category was Inspirational Artist – always a special trophy with previous winners including Sugababes, Melanie C, Shaznay Lewis, Louise Wener and Skin from Skunk Anansie.

Tori Amos was our 2024 winner in recognition of her incredible music and campaigning, including support for the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN). The trophy was presented by longtime fan Natasha Khan (Bat For Lashes).

Amos said her “heart was so full” following her Women In Music experience, noting that she had actually stopped attending awards ceremonies years earlier.

“I have been blessed by the UK music industry,” said Amos. “I mean, America doesn’t suck, but you guys are the best.”

The ceremony concluded with the Outstanding Contribution award, which recognises a woman who has made a major impact in the music industry, through her longevity, sustained success and commitment to driving change and equality.

Clara Amfo and Jo Whiley presented the Outstanding Contribution trophy to Lorna Clarke, director of music, BBC. Clarke has played a key role in BBC Music broadcasting including coverage of events such as Glastonbury, which was reflected in the tribute video featuring the likes of Chris Martin of Coldplay, Jason Iley, Tony Harlow and Emily Eavis, as well as BBC presenters including Greg James, Jo Whiley, Clara Amfo and Lauren Laverne.

In her speech closing the ceremony, Clarke said: “I think it is just so lovely to receive this recognition, so thank you Music Week. Please keep these things going. If anybody is in any doubt about why you need a celebration of women in music, just look around in this room – you can feel it – so please keep it going.”

The BBC boss also saluted her colleagues, the BBC presenters on her table, as “game-changers, innovators, good creative, kind women”.

Our Roll Of Honour recipients attended in person to be inducted with the exception of Sandy Dworniak, who was unable to attend.

In addition to headline partner SoundCloud and Roll Of Honour sponsor TikTok, this year’s sponsors include Downtown, Spotify, PRS For Music, PRS Foundation, Vevo, Blinding Talent and Rocksteady.

Read our digital cover story celebrating the 10th anniversary of Women In Music.





PHOTO: RUBY LDN

WOMEN IN MUSIC 2024 WINNERS

New Artist sponsored by PRS for Music – Flowerovlove

Entrepreneur – Charley Snook, managing director, EGA Distro

Rising Star sponsored by SoundCloud – Talia Shabatai, director of legal & business affairs, Island Records

Live Music Inspiration – Emma Bownes, VP, venue programming, Europe, AEG Europe

Music Champion – Dotty, lead cultural curator of Black Music for Apple Music UK, host of The Dotty Show on Apple Music 1, Apple Music

DE&I Initiative – Sony Music UK, childcare policy

Music Creative – Spirit Of The Studio sponsored by Downtown – Catherine Marks, producer & mixer

Special Recognition – Alison Hook, SVP, sampling & copyright infringement, UK & international, Sony Music Publishing

Campaigner sponsored by Spotify – Dr Charisse Oyediwura, chief executive, Black Lives In Music

International Woman Of The Year – Molly Neuman, president, CD Baby

Businesswoman Of The Year – Karen Emanuel, CEO/founder, Key Production Group

Inspirational Artist sponsored by Vevo – Tori Amos

Outstanding Contribution – Lorna Clarke, director of music, BBC



WOMEN IN MUSIC ROLL OF HONOUR SPONSORED BY TIKTOK

Jacqui Adeniji-Williams – Artist/Musician and Co-Chair of Attitude Is Everything

Erika Brennan – Legal & Business Affairs Director, Proper Music Group

Colette Carey – Vice President of Artist Relations and UK Events, Warner Music

Gaby Cartwright – Head of Partnerships, LIVE

Indi Chawla – Head of International Relations, The MLC

Linda Coogan Byrne – Managing Director, Why Not Her?

Sandy Dworniak – MD/Owner & Co-Owner/Director, This Much Talent & Twisted Talent

Stephanie Haughton-Campbell – Chief Operating Officer, UK Music

Sophie Jones – Chief Strategy Officer, BPI

Michelle Kerr – Co-Founder, Cosa Nostra PR (Posthumously Awarded)

Summer Kim – Music Business Development, Meta

Dot Levine – SVP, Global Communications, Vevo

Fran Matthews – Director of Awards, The Ivors Academy

Komali Scott-Jones – A&R Director, AWAL

Kate Sweetsur – Head of A&R, UK, OTM Music

Rupinder Virdee – Head of PR, Marketing & Digital, PRS For Music