'Wowsers trousers!': Wet Leg react to BBC Radio 1 Brit List inclusion

Independent labels have been producing some breakthrough stars of late, including Arlo Parks, Little Simz, Fontaines DC and self-releasing acts such as Central Cee.

Wet Leg look likely to be the next big indie album act with their self-titled debut released via Domino. Ahead of the LP on April 8, the duo have received a major boost as the only act to be selected for inclusion in the latest round of BBC Radio 1’s Brit List.

Five years after the launch of the initiative to support new UK artists, Wet Leg will be the latest act to enjoy the backing of Radio 1 with long-term playlist and editorial support. The Brit List guarantees each of the selected artists three consecutive Radio 1 playlist appearances, plus an appearance on BBC TV and assistance in securing other editorial and live opportunities.

Wet Leg reacted to the news of their inclusion in the Radio 1 Brit List.

“Wowsers trousers!” said the duo. “We’re super stoked to be included in the Radio 1 Brit List. it’s completely mind-blowing to us that we have been selected for this. Thank you for the support.”

“I’m thrilled to add Wet Leg to our first new crop of Brit List acts for 2022,” said head of music Chris Price. “Things are moving so fast for them; from an Introducing Track Of The Week on Chaise Longue last summer, via Radio 1’s Sound Of 2022 poll, all the way up to Radio 1’s Big Weekend in double-quick time. Wet Leg have a sound that is really connecting, and I’m delighted to make this commitment to helping grow their fan base together.”

Pink Pantheress and Central Cee were the previous Brit List additions in late 2021.

Subscribers can read our Wet Leg feature here.






