Young, Gifted and Black: Women In Music webinar goes live

Music Week and YouTube Music have teamed up for Young, Gifted and Black: Women In Music during Black History Month in October.

The partnership has culminated with a webinar that’s now available to watch on our new Music Week Events YouTube channel.



The panel is hosted by Music Week's Colleen Harris and YouTube Music's Sheniece Charway (Women In Music Awards 2021 Rising Star) with guest speakers:

- Carla-Marie Williams, Award-winning Songwriter / Producer / Founder of Girls I Rate (Women In Music Awards 2021 Campaigner)

- Whitney Boateng, Booking Agent WME

- Grace Ladoja MBE, Co-Founder of Metallic Inc.

The aim of the panel discussion is to shine a spotlight on and celebrate the successes of Black women in the music industry and offer advice to women looking to get into a career in the sector.

Click here for our interview series of Q&As as part of Young, Gifted & Black. Our new Music Week Events YouTube channel is now live.

And click here to read our Women In Music 2021 awards coverage including winners’ interviews.