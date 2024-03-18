Youth Music appoints Sony Music UK's Charlotte Edgeworth and Guvna B as co-chairs

Youth Music, the UK’s leading young people’s music charity, has appointed two co-chairs to lead its board of trustees: director of diversity, inclusion and social impact at Sony Music UK, Charlotte Edgeworth and triple MOBO award-winning rapper, Isaac Borquaye, aka Guvna B.

The appointment of two co-chairs is a first for Youth Music, bolstering the board which benefited from six new trustees last year, and the news comes as the charity gears up for its 25th anniversary this year.

To mark the occasion, Youth Music will be publishing a Sounds Of The Next Generation (SONG) report, exploring the latest trends in young people’s music consumption and participation, as well as continuing to raise awareness of the funding crisis facing grassroots music ahead of a special anniversary edition of the annual Youth Music Awards later this year.

Edgeworth joined Sony Music UK in 2021 to lead on community programmes, charity partnerships and inclusive practices across the company, whilst Guvna B is an influential and established voice in the British rap community and a best-selling author and broadcaster. His most recent album debuted at No.1 on the Official Hip-Hop and R&B charts in 2023.

“We are really excited about the appointment of Charlotte and Isaac,” said Matt Griffiths, CEO of Youth Music. “Both offer an in-depth understanding of the issues young people face and a determination to make positive change. We simply couldn’t resist the opportunity to benefit from both of their expertise.”

“Having long admired the work of Youth Music, it is an honour to be appointed as co-chair in a demonstrably values-driven organisation," Edgeworth commented. “Its approach to inclusion and equity in bringing access to music to young people across the UK is unrivalled. I am excited to be taking this role in collaboration with Isaac and hope that together with the committed staff and board, we can build upon 25 years of fantastic work to positively impact even more young people!”

Borquaye added: “It is my foundational belief that everyone should find a young person to believe in. I’m more passionate than ever to help facilitate this because of the challenging times many are experiencing in the UK today. Youth Music has a robust strategy, solid infrastructure and proven track-record in using music to change the lives of young people for the better. There is a lot of work to do but the opportunity for positive change is huge. It’s a privilege to be able to work in collaboration with such an empathetic, driven and fresh organisation.”