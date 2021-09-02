YouTube Music sponsors Music Week Women In Music Awards

YouTube Music has signed up as the headline partner for next month’s Women In Music Awards.

Tables and tickets are available here for the awards, which will return as a live event at the Park Lane Hilton in London on October 22. We will be following all certified processes and checks to ensure that we can safely open our doors.

The awards, staged in association with AIM and UK Music, recognise the great careers of women and female-identifying people in the music business.

We will be highlighting some amazing Black women in the industry Sheniece Charway

During Black History Month, the partnership with YouTube Music will also highlight the achievements of Black Women in the music industry.

Sheniece Charway, YouTube Music’s artist relations manager, said: “We're so excited to be partnering with Music Week around Women In Music Awards and Black History Month. We will be highlighting some amazing Black women in the industry and also touching on topics that need to be discussed. This is a very important partnership for us at YouTube.”

