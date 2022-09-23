YouTube sponsors Music Week Women In Music Awards 2022

YouTube has been confirmed as the headline partner of this year’s Music Week Women In Music Awards.

The hugely popular daytime ceremony returns on November 11 and will take place at the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge, London. Women In Music is staged in association with the Association of Independent Music and UK Music.

Tables and tickets for the daytime ceremony are available to book now here.

As part of the Women In Music Awards partnership, Music Week and YouTube will be collaborating on a special webinar - The Legacy Series: Gifted and Black. The webinar will be co-hosted by Music Week journalist Colleen Harris and YouTube’s Sheniece Charway. It will be available to view from November 21.

Sheniece Charway, YouTube Music’s artist relations manager and last year’s Rising Star winner, said: “We are first-hand witnesses to the incredible work that Black women in the industry do all year round, so it's a pleasure to be partnering once again with Music Week in order to give recognition to them and shout loud about their achievements."

The 2021 awards ceremony featured game-changing execs, artists and creatives collecting awards including Cassandra Gracey, Ethiopia Habtemariam, Carla Marie Williams, Sulinna Ong, Nadia Khan, and more.

The awards recognise the great careers of women and female-identifying people in the music business. We are proud to be trans and genderqueer inclusive. Music Week aims to showcase the full range of roles that women and female-identifying people are tackling within the business, highlighting how vital they are to the industry overall.

The awards comprises the Roll Of Honour and an additional 12 categories. The full list of categories is:

Rising Star

Music Champion

Music Creative

Campaigner

Live Music Inspiration

The Company Award: Diversity in the Workplace

Businesswoman Of The Year

Entrepreneur Award

International Woman Of The Year

Women In Music Roll Of Honour – 12 new additions

Inspirational Artist (no nominations taken)

New Artist Award (no nominations taken)

Outstanding Contribution (no nominations taken)

The Women In Music Roll Of Honour was established in 2014 and now has almost 100 members. It aims to highlight the breadth, depth and variety of individuals in the music industry, with one common theme; they are either women or female-identifying, or their activities consistently benefit women, or focus on female empowerment/gender disparity.

There are opportunities to showcase support throughout the run-up to the event as well as onsite on November 11, 2022. Contact hazel.eccles@futurenet.com for more information.





