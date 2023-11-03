YouTube sponsors new Special Recognition category at Women In Music 2023

Music Week is delighted to announce that our new Special Recognition category at the Women In Music Awards 2023 will be sponsored by YouTube.

The highly-anticipated Women In Music Awards will return on Friday, November 10, 2023 at the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge, London. Women In Music, which is staged in association with AIM and UK Music, will be marking its 10th instalment this year.

The Women In Music Special Recognition category has been launched to celebrate those whose roles may not always take centre stage in the industry or necessarily be covered by the other categories at our ceremony.

New for 2023, the award will honour an individual who has excelled in their chosen field – spanning any job in any sector of the industry – over a long period of time and who has made a critical and palpable difference to their company.

The new Special Recognition award will shine a spotlight on the unsung heroes in the industry Lizzie Dickson

"The Women In Music Awards is an uplifting and inspiring moment in the annual calendar, and one that we're thrilled to be part of," said Lizzie Dickson, YouTube head of label relations UK. "The new Special Recognition award will shine a spotlight on the unsung heroes in the industry - a cause that aligns with our mission at YouTube to champion talent at every level of the industry.”

Last year marked our biggest ever edition of WIM and its first outing at the Park Plaza, which was sold out several weeks in advance of the ceremony.