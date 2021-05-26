Yungblud, Greg James, Jamz Supernova and George The Poet win at 2021 ARIAS

Yungblud, Greg James, Jamz Supernova and George The Poet were among the winners at the 2021 ARIAS (Audio & Radio Industry Awards).

The ARIAS, hosted by Kiss Breakfast presenters Jordan & Perri, took place in London’s West End, where winners of the 25 categories were announced in order of Bronze, Silver and Gold.

The intimate ceremony took place at The May Fair Hotel, with Scott Mills, Chris Stark, Fleur East, Vanessa Feltz, Lauren Laverne, George The Poet, Melvin O'Doom, Rickie Haywood Williams, Snoochie Shy and hosts Jordan & Perri in attendance

Most nominees tuned in to the livestream from their homes (a first for the ARIAS), including Greg James being surprised with his award by wife Bella Mackie. Radio Academy members watching from home were treated to performances from Easy Life and Sam Fischer.

The BBC took home 16 awards including Radio 1 Breakfast with Greg James for Best Music Breakfast Show, The Yungblud Podcast for Best New Show, Jamz Supernova for Best Music Specialist Show, Poppy Begum for Best New Presenter and George the Poet’s Have You Heard George’s Podcast? scooping both Best Factual Single Programme and Best Speech Presenter.

Charlotte Moore, BBC chief content officer, said: “The past year has really highlighted the unique and important role that radio plays in people’s lives, and as tonight’s awards show, everyone in the audio industry has excelled in producing world-class content for millions of listeners who’ve relied on us for information, companionship and laughter in what have been extraordinary circumstances.

“The creativity, commitment and passion that the teams, presenters and independent production companies we work with across BBC Radio have shown to keep our programmes on air and new ideas flowing has been remarkable. I’m so proud of what they’ve achieved in the past year, and it’s wonderful to see that recognised and celebrated. I’d like to congratulate all tonight’s winners, and thank them for everything they’ve done for our audiences.”

Bauer Media radio brands were recognised on the night with Absolute Radio 40s winning the new category Creative Innovation Award and Magic Radio winning Station of the Year.

BBC Radio 1 won Best Station Sound, BBC Newsbeat saw Gold in Best News Coverage and BBC 1Xtra’s The Black Power Playlist won The Impact Award.

ARIAS hosts Jordan & Perri were crowned winners of the public-voted Radio Times Moment of the Year for their moment of reflection live on Kiss Breakfast, following the national reaction to Diversity’s Britain’s Got Talent performance, which was inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS



BEST NEW PRESENTER

supported by Big Red Talent

GOLD WINNER

POPPY BEGUM

BBC Asian Network



SILVER

KHALID DOVIE

VENT, by VICE & Brent 2020



BRONZE

DANIEL ROSNEY

BBC Newsbeat



----------



BEST NEW SHOW

GOLD WINNER

THE YUNGBLUD PODCAST

BBC Radio 1 on BBC Sounds



SILVER

THE SKEWER

Unusual Productions for BBC Radio 4



BRONZE

VENT DOCUMENTARIES

VICE & Brent 2020



----------



BEST NEWS COVERAGE





GOLD WINNER

100 DAYS OF LOCKDOWN

BBC Newsbeat



SILVER

STORIES OF OUR TIMES: THE MONKEY VACCINE

Wireless Studios for The Times



BRONZE

MY MOTHER'S MURDER

Tortoise Media



----------



BEST SPEECH BREAKFAST SHOW





GOLD WINNER

TALKSPORT BREAKFAST



SILVER

BBC RADIO NOTTINGHAM BREAKFAST



BRONZE

TIMES RADIO BREAKFAST WITH AASMAH MIR AND STIG ABELL



----------



BEST SPEECH PRESENTER

GOLD WINNER

GEORGE THE POET

Have You Heard George's Podcast? for BBC Sounds



SILVER

ANUSHKA ASTHANA

Today In Focus - Guardian News & Media



BRONZE

ELIS JAMES AND JOHN ROBINS

Audio Always for BBC Radio 5 Live



----------



BEST SPORTS SHOW



GOLD WINNER

COMING IN FROM THE COLD

Unedited for talkSPORT



SILVER

THE WOMEN’S SPORTS SHOW

BBC Radio London



BRONZE

THE HIGH PERFORMANCE PODCAST

Rethink Audio & Jake Humphrey



----------



THE 2020 SPECIAL AWARD

(supporting audiences during Coronavirus)

GOLD WINNER

LIFE ON LOCKDOWN

White Stiletto Productions for BBC Radio 4



SILVER

ABSOLUTE RADIO 40S

TBI Media for Absolute Radio



BRONZE

CORONAVIRUS NEWSCAST

BBC News for BBC Sounds



----------



THE COMEDY AWARD

Supported by Pure



GOLD WINNER

THE SKEWER

Unusual Productions for BBC Radio 4



SILVER

SKETCHTOPIA

Gusman Productions Ltd for BBC Radio 4



BRONZE

THE JASON MANFORD SHOW

Absolute Radio



----------



BEST MUSIC BREAKFAST SHOW



GOLD WINNER

RADIO 1 BREAKFAST WITH GREG JAMES

BBC Radio 1



SILVER

THE HITS RADIO BREAKFAST SHOW WITH FLEUR EAST

BRONZE

BOOGIE IN THE MORNING

Forth 1



----------



BEST MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT SHOW

supported by PPL and PRS for Music

GOLD WINNER

SCOTT MILLS

BBC Audio for Radio 1

SILVER

THE SNOOCHIE SHY SHOW

TBI Media for BBC Radio 1Xtra



BRONZE

FREE FLOW

National Prison Radio



----------



BEST SPECIALIST MUSIC SHOW







GOLD WINNER

JAMZ SUPERNOVA

Somethin' Else for BBC Radio 1Xtra



SILVER

THE MUSIC OF JAMES BOND WITH DAVID ARNOLD

Scala Radio



BRONZE

MICHAEL MORPURGO'S FOLK JOURNEYS

7Digital for BBC Radio 4



----------



BEST FACTUAL - SINGLE PROGRAMME







GOLD WINNER

SABRINA'S BOY - GEORGE THE POET

BBC Sounds



SILVER

PROBLEM KIDS

VICE & Brent 2020



BRONZE

DEATH ROW BOOK CLUB

BBC World Service



----------



BEST FACTUAL - SERIES

supported by The Audio Content Fund



GOLD WINNER

THE PUNCH

Just Radio Ltd for BBC Radio 4



SILVER

COMING IN FROM THE COLD

Unedited for talkSPORT



BRONZE

HILLSBOROUGH: THE FULL STORY

BBC Radio Merseyside



----------



BEST INDEPENDENT PODCAST

supported by Audible



GOLD WINNER

THE BELLINGCAT PODCAST

Novel



SILVER

TALES FROM THE TANNOY

Sayer Hamilton Ltd and Tadah Media



BRONZE

WITNESS FROM AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL

White Stiletto Productions



----------



BEST FICTIONAL STORYTELLING





GOLD WINNER

EIGHT POINT NINE NINE

BBC Radio 4



SILVER

RED EARTH RED SKY

BBC Radio 4



BRONZE

HAVE YOU HEARD GEORGE'S PODCAST?

BBC Sounds



----------



BEST STATION SOUND





GOLD WINNER

BBC RADIO 1

BBC Popular Music Station Sound



SILVER

TALKSPORT

Wireless Creative



BRONZE

ABSOLUTE RADIO 40S

Absolute Radio Production



----------



BEST COMMERCIAL PARTNERSHIP



GOLD WINNER

MAGIC EURO SONG WITH NETFLIX

TBI Media and Magic Radio



SILVER

UNTOLD KILLING

Message Heard & Remembering Srebrenica



BRONZE

SCOTTISH GOVERNMENT & SAM RADIO

Bauer Scotland



----------



BEST MARKETING CAMPAIGN

GOLD WINNER

ALAN PARTRIDGE: FROM THE OASTHOUSE

Audible



SILVER

MAKE A DIFFERENCE WITH YOUR LOCAL BBC RADIO STATION

BBC Marketing & Audiences for BBC England



BRONZE

BRITAIN'S BEST BEER GARDEN

Union JACK Radio



----------



THE GRASSROOTS AWARD

supported by BBC Sounds



GOLD WINNER

VENT

VICE & Brent 2020



SILVER

OCEAN YOUTH RADIO

Sound Communities



BRONZE

DIG DEEP FOR HOMELESS OXFORDSHIRE

JACKfm Oxfordshire



----------

THE CREATIVE INNOVATION AWARD

supported by AIM







GOLD WINNER

ABSOLUTE RADIO 40S

TBI Media for Absolute Radio



SILVER

HAVE YOU HEARD GEORGE'S PODCAST?

George The Poet for BBC Sounds



BRONZE

PRISON BAG

Falling Tree Productions for National Prison Radio



----------



THE IMPACT AWARD





GOLD WINNER

THE BLACK POWER PLAYLIST

BBC Audio for BBC Radio 1Xtra



SILVER

WHERE IS GEORGE GIBNEY?

Second Captains for BBC Sounds



BRONZE

UNTOLD KILLING - MESSAGE HEARD & REMEMBERING SREBRENICA



----------



BEST LOCAL RADIO SHOW

supported by RCS

GOLD WINNER

THE ANDREW PEACH SHOW

BBC Radio Berkshire



SILVER

JACK'S MORNING GLORY WITH TREVOR MARSHALL

JACKfm Oxfordshire



BRONZE

THE RADIO CITY BREAKFAST SHOW WITH LEANNE & SCOTT



----------



THE JOHN MYERS AWARD FOR BEST LOCAL STATION OF THE YEAR

GOLD WINNER

BBC RADIO SHEFFIELD



SILVER

CLYDE 1



BRONZE

BBC RADIO WALES

----------

NATIONAL STATION OR NETWORK OF THE YEAR

GOLD WINNER

MAGIC RADIO



SILVER

TALKSPORT NETWORK



BRONZE

BBC RADIO 5 LIVE

----------

RADIO TIMES MOMENT OF THE YEAR

GOLD WINNER

JORDAN AND PERRI ON THE REACTION TO DIVERSITY'S BLM ROUTINE



SILVER

SCOTLAND QUALIFY FOR EURO 2020 ON THE BIG SCOTLAND FOOTBALL SHOW



BRONZE

IAN WRIGHT REMEMBERS MR PIGDEN ON DESERT ISLAND DISCS



