Yungblud, Greg James, Jamz Supernova and George The Poet win at 2021 ARIAS

Yungblud, Greg James, Jamz Supernova and George The Poet were among the winners at the 2021 ARIAS (Audio & Radio Industry Awards).
The ARIAS, hosted by Kiss Breakfast presenters Jordan & Perri, took place in London’s West End, where winners of the 25 categories were announced in order of Bronze, Silver and Gold.
The intimate ceremony took place at The May Fair Hotel, with Scott Mills, Chris Stark, Fleur East, Vanessa Feltz, Lauren Laverne, George The Poet, Melvin O'Doom, Rickie Haywood Williams, Snoochie Shy and hosts Jordan & Perri in attendance
Most nominees tuned in to the livestream from their homes (a first for the ARIAS), including Greg James being surprised with his award by wife Bella Mackie. Radio Academy members watching from home were treated to performances from Easy Life and Sam Fischer.
The BBC took home 16 awards including Radio 1 Breakfast with Greg James for Best Music Breakfast Show, The Yungblud Podcast for Best New Show, Jamz Supernova for Best Music Specialist Show, Poppy Begum for Best New Presenter and George the Poet’s Have You Heard George’s Podcast? scooping both Best Factual Single Programme and Best Speech Presenter.
Charlotte Moore, BBC chief content officer, said: “The past year has really highlighted the unique and important role that radio plays in people’s lives, and as tonight’s awards show, everyone in the audio industry has excelled in producing world-class content for millions of listeners who’ve relied on us for information, companionship and laughter in what have been extraordinary circumstances.
“The creativity, commitment and passion that the teams, presenters and independent production companies we work with across BBC Radio have shown to keep our programmes on air and new ideas flowing has been remarkable. I’m so proud of what they’ve achieved in the past year, and it’s wonderful to see that recognised and celebrated. I’d like to congratulate all tonight’s winners, and thank them for everything they’ve done for our audiences.”
Bauer Media radio brands were recognised on the night with Absolute Radio 40s winning the new category Creative Innovation Award and Magic Radio winning Station of the Year.
BBC Radio 1 won Best Station Sound, BBC Newsbeat saw Gold in Best News Coverage and BBC 1Xtra’s The Black Power Playlist won The Impact Award.
ARIAS hosts Jordan & Perri were crowned winners of the public-voted Radio Times Moment of the Year for their moment of reflection live on Kiss Breakfast, following the national reaction to Diversity’s Britain’s Got Talent performance, which was inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement.
FULL LIST OF WINNERS
BEST NEW PRESENTER
supported by Big Red Talent
GOLD WINNER
POPPY BEGUM
BBC Asian Network
SILVER
KHALID DOVIE
VENT, by VICE & Brent 2020
BRONZE
DANIEL ROSNEY
BBC Newsbeat
----------
BEST NEW SHOW
GOLD WINNER
THE YUNGBLUD PODCAST
BBC Radio 1 on BBC Sounds
SILVER
THE SKEWER
Unusual Productions for BBC Radio 4
BRONZE
VENT DOCUMENTARIES
VICE & Brent 2020
----------
BEST NEWS COVERAGE
GOLD WINNER
100 DAYS OF LOCKDOWN
BBC Newsbeat
SILVER
STORIES OF OUR TIMES: THE MONKEY VACCINE
Wireless Studios for The Times
BRONZE
MY MOTHER'S MURDER
Tortoise Media
----------
BEST SPEECH BREAKFAST SHOW
GOLD WINNER
TALKSPORT BREAKFAST
SILVER
BBC RADIO NOTTINGHAM BREAKFAST
BRONZE
TIMES RADIO BREAKFAST WITH AASMAH MIR AND STIG ABELL
----------
BEST SPEECH PRESENTER
GOLD WINNER
GEORGE THE POET
Have You Heard George's Podcast? for BBC Sounds
SILVER
ANUSHKA ASTHANA
Today In Focus - Guardian News & Media
BRONZE
ELIS JAMES AND JOHN ROBINS
Audio Always for BBC Radio 5 Live
----------
BEST SPORTS SHOW
GOLD WINNER
COMING IN FROM THE COLD
Unedited for talkSPORT
SILVER
THE WOMEN’S SPORTS SHOW
BBC Radio London
BRONZE
THE HIGH PERFORMANCE PODCAST
Rethink Audio & Jake Humphrey
----------
THE 2020 SPECIAL AWARD
(supporting audiences during Coronavirus)
GOLD WINNER
LIFE ON LOCKDOWN
White Stiletto Productions for BBC Radio 4
SILVER
ABSOLUTE RADIO 40S
TBI Media for Absolute Radio
BRONZE
CORONAVIRUS NEWSCAST
BBC News for BBC Sounds
----------
THE COMEDY AWARD
Supported by Pure
GOLD WINNER
THE SKEWER
Unusual Productions for BBC Radio 4
SILVER
SKETCHTOPIA
Gusman Productions Ltd for BBC Radio 4
BRONZE
THE JASON MANFORD SHOW
Absolute Radio
----------
BEST MUSIC BREAKFAST SHOW
GOLD WINNER
RADIO 1 BREAKFAST WITH GREG JAMES
BBC Radio 1
SILVER
THE HITS RADIO BREAKFAST SHOW WITH FLEUR EAST
BRONZE
BOOGIE IN THE MORNING
Forth 1
----------
BEST MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT SHOW
supported by PPL and PRS for Music
GOLD WINNER
SCOTT MILLS
BBC Audio for Radio 1
SILVER
THE SNOOCHIE SHY SHOW
TBI Media for BBC Radio 1Xtra
BRONZE
FREE FLOW
National Prison Radio
----------
BEST SPECIALIST MUSIC SHOW
GOLD WINNER
JAMZ SUPERNOVA
Somethin' Else for BBC Radio 1Xtra
SILVER
THE MUSIC OF JAMES BOND WITH DAVID ARNOLD
Scala Radio
BRONZE
MICHAEL MORPURGO'S FOLK JOURNEYS
7Digital for BBC Radio 4
----------
BEST FACTUAL - SINGLE PROGRAMME
GOLD WINNER
SABRINA'S BOY - GEORGE THE POET
BBC Sounds
SILVER
PROBLEM KIDS
VICE & Brent 2020
BRONZE
DEATH ROW BOOK CLUB
BBC World Service
----------
BEST FACTUAL - SERIES
supported by The Audio Content Fund
GOLD WINNER
THE PUNCH
Just Radio Ltd for BBC Radio 4
SILVER
COMING IN FROM THE COLD
Unedited for talkSPORT
BRONZE
HILLSBOROUGH: THE FULL STORY
BBC Radio Merseyside
----------
BEST INDEPENDENT PODCAST
supported by Audible
GOLD WINNER
THE BELLINGCAT PODCAST
Novel
SILVER
TALES FROM THE TANNOY
Sayer Hamilton Ltd and Tadah Media
BRONZE
WITNESS FROM AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL
White Stiletto Productions
----------
BEST FICTIONAL STORYTELLING
GOLD WINNER
EIGHT POINT NINE NINE
BBC Radio 4
SILVER
RED EARTH RED SKY
BBC Radio 4
BRONZE
HAVE YOU HEARD GEORGE'S PODCAST?
BBC Sounds
----------
BEST STATION SOUND
GOLD WINNER
BBC RADIO 1
BBC Popular Music Station Sound
SILVER
TALKSPORT
Wireless Creative
BRONZE
ABSOLUTE RADIO 40S
Absolute Radio Production
----------
BEST COMMERCIAL PARTNERSHIP
GOLD WINNER
MAGIC EURO SONG WITH NETFLIX
TBI Media and Magic Radio
SILVER
UNTOLD KILLING
Message Heard & Remembering Srebrenica
BRONZE
SCOTTISH GOVERNMENT & SAM RADIO
Bauer Scotland
----------
BEST MARKETING CAMPAIGN
GOLD WINNER
ALAN PARTRIDGE: FROM THE OASTHOUSE
Audible
SILVER
MAKE A DIFFERENCE WITH YOUR LOCAL BBC RADIO STATION
BBC Marketing & Audiences for BBC England
BRONZE
BRITAIN'S BEST BEER GARDEN
Union JACK Radio
----------
THE GRASSROOTS AWARD
supported by BBC Sounds
GOLD WINNER
VENT
VICE & Brent 2020
SILVER
OCEAN YOUTH RADIO
Sound Communities
BRONZE
DIG DEEP FOR HOMELESS OXFORDSHIRE
JACKfm Oxfordshire
----------
THE CREATIVE INNOVATION AWARD
supported by AIM
GOLD WINNER
ABSOLUTE RADIO 40S
TBI Media for Absolute Radio
SILVER
HAVE YOU HEARD GEORGE'S PODCAST?
George The Poet for BBC Sounds
BRONZE
PRISON BAG
Falling Tree Productions for National Prison Radio
----------
THE IMPACT AWARD
GOLD WINNER
THE BLACK POWER PLAYLIST
BBC Audio for BBC Radio 1Xtra
SILVER
WHERE IS GEORGE GIBNEY?
Second Captains for BBC Sounds
BRONZE
UNTOLD KILLING - MESSAGE HEARD & REMEMBERING SREBRENICA
----------
BEST LOCAL RADIO SHOW
supported by RCS
GOLD WINNER
THE ANDREW PEACH SHOW
BBC Radio Berkshire
SILVER
JACK'S MORNING GLORY WITH TREVOR MARSHALL
JACKfm Oxfordshire
BRONZE
THE RADIO CITY BREAKFAST SHOW WITH LEANNE & SCOTT
----------
THE JOHN MYERS AWARD FOR BEST LOCAL STATION OF THE YEAR
GOLD WINNER
BBC RADIO SHEFFIELD
SILVER
CLYDE 1
BRONZE
BBC RADIO WALES
----------
NATIONAL STATION OR NETWORK OF THE YEAR
GOLD WINNER
MAGIC RADIO
SILVER
TALKSPORT NETWORK
BRONZE
BBC RADIO 5 LIVE
----------
RADIO TIMES MOMENT OF THE YEAR
GOLD WINNER
JORDAN AND PERRI ON THE REACTION TO DIVERSITY'S BLM ROUTINE
SILVER
SCOTLAND QUALIFY FOR EURO 2020 ON THE BIG SCOTLAND FOOTBALL SHOW
BRONZE
IAN WRIGHT REMEMBERS MR PIGDEN ON DESERT ISLAND DISCS