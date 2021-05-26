Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Yungblud, Greg James, Jamz Supernova and George The Poet win at 2021 ARIAS

May 26th 2021 at 7:30PM
Yungblud, Greg James, Jamz Supernova and George The Poet win at 2021 ARIAS

Yungblud, Greg James, Jamz Supernova and George The Poet were among the winners at the 2021 ARIAS (Audio & Radio Industry Awards).

The ARIAS, hosted by Kiss Breakfast presenters Jordan & Perri, took place in London’s West End, where winners of the 25 categories were announced in order of Bronze, Silver and Gold.

The intimate ceremony took place at The May Fair Hotel, with Scott Mills, Chris Stark, Fleur East, Vanessa Feltz, Lauren Laverne, George The Poet, Melvin O'Doom, Rickie Haywood Williams, Snoochie Shy and hosts Jordan & Perri in attendance

Most nominees tuned in to the livestream from their homes (a first for the ARIAS), including Greg James being surprised with his award by wife Bella Mackie. Radio Academy members watching from home were treated to performances from Easy Life and Sam Fischer.

The BBC took home 16 awards including Radio 1 Breakfast with Greg James for Best Music Breakfast Show, The Yungblud Podcast for Best New Show, Jamz Supernova for Best Music Specialist Show, Poppy Begum for Best New Presenter and George the Poet’s Have You Heard George’s Podcast? scooping both Best Factual Single Programme and Best Speech Presenter.

Charlotte Moore, BBC chief content officer, said: “The past year has really highlighted the unique and important role that radio plays in people’s lives, and as tonight’s awards show, everyone in the audio industry has excelled in producing world-class content for millions of listeners who’ve relied on us for information, companionship and laughter in what have been extraordinary circumstances. 

“The creativity, commitment and passion that the teams, presenters and independent production companies we work with across BBC Radio have shown to keep our programmes on air and new ideas flowing has been remarkable. I’m so proud of what they’ve achieved in the past year, and it’s wonderful to see that recognised and celebrated. I’d like to congratulate all tonight’s winners, and thank them for everything they’ve done for our audiences.”

Bauer Media radio brands were recognised on the night with Absolute Radio 40s winning the new category Creative Innovation Award and Magic Radio winning Station of the Year.

BBC Radio 1 won Best Station Sound, BBC Newsbeat saw Gold in Best News Coverage and BBC 1Xtra’s The Black Power Playlist won The Impact Award. 

ARIAS hosts Jordan & Perri were crowned winners of the public-voted Radio Times Moment of the Year for their moment of reflection live on Kiss Breakfast, following the national reaction to Diversity’s Britain’s Got Talent performance, which was inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS 

BEST NEW PRESENTER
supported by Big Red Talent 

GOLD WINNER
POPPY BEGUM 
BBC Asian Network

SILVER
KHALID DOVIE
VENT, by VICE & Brent 2020

BRONZE
DANIEL ROSNEY

 BBC Newsbeat


----------
 

BEST NEW SHOW 

GOLD WINNER
THE YUNGBLUD PODCAST
BBC Radio 1 on BBC Sounds


SILVER
THE SKEWER
Unusual Productions for BBC Radio 4


BRONZE

VENT DOCUMENTARIES
VICE & Brent 2020


----------
 

BEST NEWS COVERAGE 

GOLD WINNER
100 DAYS OF LOCKDOWN
BBC Newsbeat


SILVER
STORIES OF OUR TIMES: THE MONKEY VACCINE
Wireless Studios for The Times


BRONZE
MY MOTHER'S MURDER
Tortoise Media


----------
 

BEST SPEECH BREAKFAST SHOW 

GOLD WINNER
TALKSPORT BREAKFAST


SILVER
BBC RADIO NOTTINGHAM BREAKFAST


BRONZE
TIMES RADIO BREAKFAST WITH AASMAH MIR AND STIG ABELL

----------
 

BEST SPEECH PRESENTER

GOLD WINNER
GEORGE THE POET
Have You Heard George's Podcast? for BBC Sounds


SILVER
ANUSHKA ASTHANA
Today In Focus - Guardian News & Media


BRONZE
ELIS JAMES AND JOHN ROBINS
Audio Always for BBC Radio 5 Live


----------
 

BEST SPORTS SHOW


GOLD WINNER
COMING IN FROM THE COLD
Unedited for talkSPORT


SILVER
THE WOMEN’S SPORTS SHOW
BBC Radio London


BRONZE
THE HIGH PERFORMANCE PODCAST 
Rethink Audio & Jake Humphrey


----------
 

THE 2020 SPECIAL AWARD
(supporting audiences during Coronavirus)

 

GOLD WINNER
LIFE ON LOCKDOWN
White Stiletto Productions for BBC Radio 4


SILVER
ABSOLUTE RADIO 40S
TBI Media for Absolute Radio


BRONZE
CORONAVIRUS NEWSCAST
BBC News for BBC Sounds


----------
 

THE COMEDY AWARD

Supported by Pure


GOLD WINNER
THE SKEWER
Unusual Productions for BBC Radio 4


SILVER
SKETCHTOPIA
Gusman Productions Ltd for BBC Radio 4


BRONZE
THE JASON MANFORD SHOW
Absolute Radio


----------
 

BEST MUSIC BREAKFAST SHOW


GOLD WINNER

RADIO 1 BREAKFAST WITH GREG JAMES
BBC Radio 1

SILVER
THE HITS RADIO BREAKFAST SHOW WITH FLEUR EAST

BRONZE
BOOGIE IN THE MORNING
Forth 1


----------
 

BEST MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT SHOW
supported by PPL and PRS for Music

 

GOLD WINNER
SCOTT MILLS 
BBC Audio for Radio 1

SILVER
THE SNOOCHIE SHY SHOW
TBI Media for BBC Radio 1Xtra


BRONZE
FREE FLOW
National Prison Radio


----------
 

BEST SPECIALIST MUSIC SHOW


GOLD WINNER
JAMZ SUPERNOVA
Somethin' Else for BBC Radio 1Xtra


SILVER
THE MUSIC OF JAMES BOND WITH DAVID ARNOLD
Scala Radio


BRONZE
MICHAEL MORPURGO'S FOLK JOURNEYS
7Digital for BBC Radio 4


----------
 

BEST FACTUAL - SINGLE PROGRAMME


GOLD WINNER
SABRINA'S BOY - GEORGE THE POET
BBC Sounds


SILVER
PROBLEM KIDS
VICE & Brent 2020


BRONZE
DEATH ROW BOOK CLUB
BBC World Service


----------
 

BEST FACTUAL - SERIES
supported by The Audio Content Fund 


GOLD WINNER
THE PUNCH
Just Radio Ltd for BBC Radio 4


SILVER
COMING IN FROM THE COLD 
Unedited for talkSPORT


BRONZE
HILLSBOROUGH: THE FULL STORY
BBC Radio Merseyside


----------
 

BEST INDEPENDENT PODCAST
supported by Audible


GOLD WINNER
THE BELLINGCAT PODCAST
Novel

SILVER
TALES FROM THE TANNOY
Sayer Hamilton Ltd and Tadah Media


BRONZE
WITNESS FROM AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL
White Stiletto Productions


----------
 

BEST FICTIONAL STORYTELLING


GOLD WINNER
EIGHT POINT NINE NINE
BBC Radio 4


SILVER
RED EARTH RED SKY
BBC Radio 4


BRONZE
HAVE YOU HEARD GEORGE'S PODCAST?
BBC Sounds


----------


BEST STATION SOUND


GOLD WINNER
BBC RADIO 1
BBC Popular Music Station Sound


SILVER
TALKSPORT
Wireless Creative


BRONZE
ABSOLUTE RADIO 40S
Absolute Radio Production


----------
 

BEST COMMERCIAL PARTNERSHIP


GOLD WINNER
MAGIC EURO SONG WITH NETFLIX
TBI Media and Magic Radio


SILVER
UNTOLD KILLING
Message Heard & Remembering Srebrenica


BRONZE
SCOTTISH GOVERNMENT & SAM RADIO
Bauer Scotland


----------
 

BEST MARKETING CAMPAIGN

 

GOLD WINNER
ALAN PARTRIDGE: FROM THE OASTHOUSE
Audible


SILVER
MAKE A DIFFERENCE WITH YOUR LOCAL BBC RADIO STATION
BBC Marketing & Audiences for BBC England


BRONZE
BRITAIN'S BEST BEER GARDEN
Union JACK Radio


----------

 
THE GRASSROOTS AWARD
supported by BBC Sounds


GOLD WINNER
VENT
VICE & Brent 2020


SILVER
OCEAN YOUTH RADIO
Sound Communities


BRONZE
DIG DEEP FOR HOMELESS OXFORDSHIRE
JACKfm Oxfordshire


----------

THE CREATIVE INNOVATION AWARD
supported by AIM


GOLD WINNER
ABSOLUTE RADIO 40S
TBI Media for Absolute Radio


SILVER
HAVE YOU HEARD GEORGE'S PODCAST?
George The Poet for BBC Sounds


BRONZE
PRISON BAG
Falling Tree Productions for National Prison Radio


----------
 

THE IMPACT AWARD

GOLD WINNER
THE BLACK POWER PLAYLIST
BBC Audio for BBC Radio 1Xtra


SILVER
WHERE IS GEORGE GIBNEY?
Second Captains for BBC Sounds


BRONZE
UNTOLD KILLING - MESSAGE HEARD & REMEMBERING SREBRENICA


----------
 

BEST LOCAL RADIO SHOW
supported by RCS

 

GOLD WINNER
THE ANDREW PEACH SHOW
BBC Radio Berkshire


SILVER
JACK'S MORNING GLORY WITH TREVOR MARSHALL
JACKfm Oxfordshire


BRONZE
THE RADIO CITY BREAKFAST SHOW WITH LEANNE & SCOTT

----------


THE JOHN MYERS AWARD FOR BEST LOCAL STATION OF THE YEAR

 

GOLD WINNER
BBC RADIO SHEFFIELD


SILVER
CLYDE 1


BRONZE

BBC RADIO WALES

 

----------

 

NATIONAL STATION OR NETWORK OF THE YEAR

GOLD WINNER
MAGIC RADIO


SILVER
TALKSPORT NETWORK


BRONZE
BBC RADIO 5 LIVE

 

----------

 

RADIO TIMES MOMENT OF THE YEAR

 

GOLD WINNER
JORDAN AND PERRI ON THE REACTION TO DIVERSITY'S BLM ROUTINE


SILVER
SCOTLAND QUALIFY FOR EURO 2020 ON THE BIG SCOTLAND FOOTBALL SHOW


BRONZE

IAN WRIGHT REMEMBERS MR PIGDEN ON DESERT ISLAND DISCS

author twitter FOLLOW Andre Paine


For more stories like this, and to keep up to date with all our market leading news, features and analysis, sign up to receive our daily Morning Briefing newsletter

subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2021