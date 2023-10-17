Zeze Millz and Sideman to host Amazon Music's +44 Podcast Live - Black History Month Special

Amazon Music has announced that its +44 Podcast Live – Black History Month Special, a live recording celebrating Black history within music, will be taking place on Wednesday October 18 at the Pigott Theatre in The British Library.

Supported by Palmer’s, the live recording will include two panel discussions hosted by +44 Podcast hosts, Zeze Millz and Sideman, and will feature guests from across the music industry to celebrate Black music.

Guests so far have been revealed to include Ghanaian-British rapper, singer, songwriter and entrepreneur Tinchy Stryder, founding member of the So Solid Crew, Megaman, as well as Grammy-nominated songwriter Carla Marie Williams, singer, songwriter Fuse ODG, A&R Director at AWAL Komali Scott-Jones and presenter Chuckie Online.

The panels will discuss themes such as the current state of Black British music, trailblazers of modern Black British music and the different genres of music in the industry, and will be available first on Amazon Music/Wondery on October 27, then across all podcast platforms and YouTube from October 29.

“Palmer’s is delighted to be sponsoring the +44 Podcast Live – A Black History Month Special,” said Zahira Baddou, marketing director of Palmer’s UK. “As a brand that has a strong ethnic heritage, it is important to be celebrating Black History Month, and what better way than through music, culture and this live podcast. As a brand whose roots stretch back over 180 years, we know that music brings people together, as does the use of Palmer’s products does, which is handed down as the skincare brand of choice from generation to generation.”







