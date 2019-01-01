Welcome to the Music Week Directory 2019

Whether old school or new school, veteran or start-up, contacts remain the essential fuel of music industry success. So you’ll be pleased to know that, as ever, our Music Week Directory 2019 is filled to the brim with potential opportunities with thousands of companies and executives that could be vital to your business. Buy your copy for just £25 (Down from £50) and access details on labels, publishers, distributors, live agents and top companies across every sector.



Buy your copy now and you’ll discover that this valuable directory is the definitive starting point to build your network of affiliates or find new partners that could make all the difference to your musical career, business or artist campaign.

Buy Now

NB: The Music Week Directory 2019 is absolutely free to subscribers to Music Week. See more information about a subscription