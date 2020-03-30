Music Week Presents: Anuladé

Talented visual and musical artist Anuladé will release her new single ‘Just Breathe’ on Monday 30th March 2020. With appearances across the BBC network including BBC London and BBC Three Counties, she is back with a new track that will serve as the second offering from her debut album ‘Troika’. Mixed & mastered by Geoff Swan (Paul McCartney) and produced by longtime mentor Pop Idol’s David Grant, Anulade’s follow-up is a highly anticipated one.

Anuladé continues her autobiographical journey through music with ‘Just Breathe’, recanting a challenging period in her life when she underwent treatment for DCIS, an early form of breast cancer.

“I wrote Just Breathe in February 2017 when I was having radiotherapy. It was a strange experience, but I wouldn’t be where I am today without it.” Her lyrics on this track climax towards motivational mantras, inspiring strength and resilience in the face of life’s challenges.

Anulade sings “When you feel like you’re a long way from winning and when you feel like it’s hell that you're living... when it hurts so much you just want to give in. Keep marching forward you deserve to live on.”

By expressing her experiences through song, Anuladé hopes to continue to raise awareness of DCIS which can develop in women as young as 21. With about 8,000 cases in the UK every year, early detection is vital to reduce the risk of invasive breast cancer. With over 55,000 new cases of breast cancer in the UK per year, it remains the most common form of cancer in the country.

The music video for ‘Just Breathe’, features the use of projections, many of which are taken from Anuladé’s own artworks, which encapsulates Anuladé as an artist, provoking the viewer both sonically and visually.

Artist: Anuladé

Genre: Pop Ballad

Sounds Like: The Corrs, Dido

Single: Just Breathe

Album: Troika

Release date: Monday 30th March 2020

Producer: David Grant (Pop Idol) / Mixed & mastered by Geoff Swan (Paul McCartney)