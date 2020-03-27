Music Week Presents: Becky Bowe

UK riser Becky Bowe has shared her potent new single 'Don't Darken My Door' earlier this month.

One of the Leeds Contemporary Singers who won BBC's Pitch Battle in 2017, Bowe has also appeared as a backing vocalist for the BBC show This is My Song and sang in Gareth Malone’s BBC Two series The Choir.

Her previous single, ’That’s How Love Works’ reached Number 9 in the UK iTunes Singer/Songwriter charts, with an EP to follow in Summer 2020.

New single 'Don't Darken My Door' is "a non-aggressive breakup song for any person", says Bowe. She explains: “The song is a vibe, it's not supposed to be your usual break up song it has the level of 'I don't want you in my life anymore' but in a more relaxed way and not throwing it in the audience's face".

Opening with bright shades of blue and silver, the music video for ‘Don’t Darken My Door’ provides a stark contrast to the sombre lyrics. Featuring the organic guitar chords and Becky’s warm, controlled vocals segueing into the mix laden with emotion and soul, the music video maintains a perfect balance between heartbreak and conviction.

Watch now.

Artist: Becky Bowe

Genre: Soul-pop

Single/ album / Ep + name: 'Don't Darken My Door' video

Release date: 27th March

Website: https://www.beckybowe.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/beckybowemusic/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/becksbowe

Youtube channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/BeckyBowe

SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/becky-bowe