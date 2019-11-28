Cecil’s unique ‘Off-Pop’ style has seen the singer-songwriter progress rapidly over the last 2 years with the songstress being described as Lana Del Rey meets Gaga with a twist.

Cecil was nominated for ‘Best Solo Female’ at The U.M.A’s in 2018 which started her off on a busy year. 2018 saw Cecil chosen from hundreds of acts to warm up for the legendary Grace Jones with the BBC Introducing along with playing events such as Sound City, main ...