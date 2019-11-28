Cecil’s unique ‘Off-Pop’ style has seen the singer-songwriter progress rapidly over the last 2 years with the songstress being described as Lana Del Rey meets Gaga with a twist.
Cecil was nominated for ‘Best Solo Female’ at The U.M.A’s in 2018 which started her off on a busy year. 2018 saw Cecil chosen from hundreds of acts to warm up for the legendary Grace Jones with the BBC Introducing along with playing events such as Sound City, main ...
Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.
Sign up for your free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music in print and 24/7 online. With both the print and digital edition you will be able to enjoy the whole Premium experience of a subscription to Music Week - absolutely free.Start your free trial
If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.Subscribe Now