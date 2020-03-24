Music Week Presents: MOGAN

UK-based musician MOGAN will be releasing their debut single, ‘What Happens Next?’ on 30 March viasinc(x) Records. MOGAN currently resides in Cardiff and creates music that tackles subjects like politics, divorce, sexual identity and finding a sense of comfort in one’s own weirdness. Closely linked with the DIY punk and Queer Punk communities, they like to explore the underground music scenes within their surrounding areas. MOGAN’s live performances are eerily captivating as they marry their unique brand of techno-goth-punk with freakish movements and outlandish costumes.

With unusual tastes comes some unusual inspirations. MOGAN finds the works of Bjork, Liars, Peaches, Dirty Beaches and Broadcast to be influential.

High intensity brooding atmosphere reminiscent of Radiohead whilst pushing more alternative depths of angst. ‘What Happens Next?’ comes as a great introduction to their upcoming EP, Gutter scheduled for release on 24th April.

Speaking of ‘What Happens Next?’, MOGAN tells us, “The song really sets up the whole theory of being on the sidelines of chaos. When everything you're witnessing is so messed up that you'd rather gouge your own eyes out with a compass than see what happens next”. Listen first here.

Artist: MOGAN

Genre: Electro-pop

Single/ album / Ep + name: 'What Happens Next?' single

Release date: 30th March

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/moganism

SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/moganism

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mogan_ism/