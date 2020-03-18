Music Week Presents: Trrmà

Experimental, Afrofuturist-inspired producers Trrmà have teamed up with visual artists Tai Ogawa, Dunja Jankovic, Bernharda Xilko and Misa Sugata to create some hypnotizing visuals for their track ‘Makalu’ which we are able to bring to you for the first time below.

Based in the South of Italy, Trrmà is comprised of Giovanni Todisco on drums and percussion and Giuseppe Candiano on modular synthesizers. The duo finds inspiration in artists such as SUN RA and IANNIS XENAKIS and their sound can be compared to the likes of Clap! Clap! and Flying Lotus, with the jazzy aspects of Portico Quartet shining through.

The two have toured Japan, sharing stage with Tatsuya Yoshida, Koichi Makigami and Doravideo, and have lit up stages across Europe playing at L’homme a deux oreilles and Time Zones Festival.

Speaking of the video, Trrmà explains, "The music and video is our way to represent a new vision of funk in 2020, a sort of new manifesto of futuristic aesthetics that put together afrobeat with space electronics."

Shapes, colors, forms and dismembered performing figures pulse and float, individually synchronized with elements of the experimental musical composition.

'Makalu' will be released as part of the duo's upcoming album, The Earth's Relief on the 1st of May via 577 Records.

