Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Rising Star: Up Close Management co-founder Phoebe Gold

Ben Homewood

by Ben Homewood
Monday, Nov 15th 2021 at 12:00PM

The industry's brightest new talents tell their stories. This month it's the turn of Phoebe Gold, co-founder of Up Close Management...

What made you want to work in management?

“I love being part of the entire process of an artist’s journey, whether that’s liaising on the creative or planning live shows. Artists almost always have the most personal relationship with their managers, which makes it feel like a really special role. As a manager, your artists become your extended family. ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2021