The industry's brightest new talents tell their stories. This month it's the turn of Phoebe Gold, co-founder of Up Close Management...

What made you want to work in management?

“I love being part of the entire process of an artist’s journey, whether that’s liaising on the creative or planning live shows. Artists almost always have the most personal relationship with their managers, which makes it feel like a really special role. As a manager, your artists become your extended family. ...