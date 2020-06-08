In the latest edition of Music Week, we speak to a host of key names from the black music community to look at the impact #TheShowMustBePaused had on the industry.
Here Kwame Kwaten – founder, Ferocious Talent Management/vice chair, MMF – shares his personal reflections on Black Out Tuesday, industry racism, and the changes labels, publishers and organisations urgently need to make...
I am shook right now. We’re at a unique point in time. The UK is facing up to ...
Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.
Sign up for your digital free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music.Start your free trial
If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.Subscribe Now