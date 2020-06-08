Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

"Black people in this industry have a serious mountain to climb": Kwame Kwaten reflects on industry racism

George Garner

by George Garner
Monday, Jun 8th 2020 at 12:34PM

In the latest edition of Music Week, we speak to a host of key names from the black music community to look at the impact #TheShowMustBePaused had on the industry.

Here Kwame Kwaten – founder, Ferocious Talent Management/vice chair, MMF – shares his personal reflections on Black Out Tuesday, industry racism, and the changes labels, publishers and organisations urgently need to make...

 

I am shook right now. We’re at a unique point in time. The UK is facing up to ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Start your 4 week Free Trial

Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.

Sign up for your digital free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music.

Start your free trial

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2020