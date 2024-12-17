Every month, Mark Davyd has kept us updated on the state of the grassroots music sector. Here, in a special edition of his column, the Music Venue Trust CEO reflects on the ups and downs the independent scene has experienced this year, and looks ahead to explain why the UK music industry must rally together to save our venues...

FIVE NEGATIVES FROM 2024

1 It shouldn’t have to take this long

While serious threats to grassroots music venues, artists and ...