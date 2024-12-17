Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Centre Stage: 2024 In Review special

by MusicWeek Staff
Tuesday, Dec 17th 2024 at 6:11PM

Every month, Mark Davyd has kept us updated on the state of the grassroots music sector. Here, in a special edition of his column, the Music Venue Trust CEO reflects on the ups and downs the independent scene has experienced this year, and looks ahead to explain why the UK music industry must rally together to save our venues...

FIVE NEGATIVES FROM 2024

1 It shouldn’t have to take this long

While serious threats to grassroots music venues, artists and ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2024