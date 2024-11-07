Music Venue Trust CEO Mark Davyd’s monthly deep dive into live music’s biggest issues...
On top of al the other issues currently besieging grassroots music venues – from the costs of doing business, to the drop in the number of tours and events artists can afford to perform – the Music Venue Trust (MVT) has recently identified a challenge which perhaps places the greatest threat to the sustainability of the sector: a lack of any ability to create a succession ...
If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.Subscribe Now