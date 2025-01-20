This month, Music Venue Trust will release its 2024 Annual Report. The information in it contains results from a large-scale survey of all the trading live music spaces operating as grassroots music venues in the UK during the last 12 months.

We take all the data and evidence they provide to us about their shows, ticket sales, prices, other activities, staffing, the income they generated and the expenditure that was required to make it all happen. We analyse it, ...