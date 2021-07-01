Music Venue Trust CEO Mark Davyd’s monthly deep dive into live music’s biggest issues...

Strap yourself in; this month’s column is a statistics-heavy wade through exactly what it means to revive live music. But it also includes Tom Hiddleston’s hair stylist, so stick with it.

As I’m writing this, English grassroots music venues have finally restarted their long trek back to full reopening. From Monday, May 17, socially distanced shows were permitted, and in the first five weeks, until June ...